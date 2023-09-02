Beyoncé has already proven she has the power to make the world stop — remember the unexpected release of her self-titled album in 2014? — but after night one of the “Renaissance World Tour” stops in Los Angeles, there is no downplaying her influence.

The singer’s live spectacle was a star-studded fest from its opener to those in the audience on Friday (Sept. 1). For the first time since the tour launched in May, Beyoncé enlisted the help of artists such as DJ Khaled to liven up the already amped-up crowd before she hit the stage at 9 p.m. The producer brought out the likes of Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, who performed hits “Watch Out” and “I’m Different,” and Offset, who performed Migos’ 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee.”

Among the sea of thousands of fans and BeyHive members were countless celebrities standing in awe of the Recording Academy’s most nominated female artist. Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Keke Palmer, and more were spotted decked out in chrome and silver disco ball-inspired looks for the two-and-a-half-hour performance.

“Wow. Beyoncé is incredible, but seeing her live is next level. It’s brilliant and inspiring to see someone have so much fun and display such skill and excellence onstage. What a time! Bless you, Bey! And THANK YOU!” exclaimed Palmer in a tweet after watching the dazzling show.

The sold-out show was the first of three slated for this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Her final show before moving on to Vancouver will take place on Monday (Sept. 4), also known as Bey Day, when she celebrates her 42nd birthday. According to Billboard, the multi-city trek has been on track to cross over the half-a-billion-dollar mark since early August. The celebration of her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, signifies her first tour since 2016’s “Formation World Tour.”

As noted by the flood of fan praise online, the 100-plus stage costumes seen throughout this tour, the use of robotics, jaw-dropping stage visuals, and pop-up appearances from Blue Ivy, Beyoncé has cemented herself among music’s GOATs.