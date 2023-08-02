In the spirit of celebrating hip hop’s 50th anniversary, Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown revealed that rap has been an essential part of his life and discussed how significant it is to champion Black media outlets.
Following the two-time NBA All-Star’s appearance at Pharrell Williams’ first fashion show for luxury brand Louis Vuitton in Paris back in June, the small forward flew to New Orleans to attend the annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture (EFOC). The overall theme and focus of this year’s event paid homage to hip hop’s 50th birthday. During his time there, Brown took a moment to talk to REVOLT for an exclusive interview and shared how the music genre has been major for him.
He disclosed that rap is a part of his everyday routine. Before giving an inside look at his musical palette, Brown expressed how grateful he is for every artist who contributed to making hip hop America’s most beloved genre.
“I appreciate everybody that’s contributed to the art form throughout time. Hip hop music in general has been a part of my life. It’s how I start my day; it’s how I get ready for my workouts, and it’s part of the reason I’ve been able to grow as an athlete. My taste, my love has evolved with hip hop, and I just want to give my appreciation first,” he said.
Brown talked about some of the artists he grew up listening to before he gave Tupac his flowers, naming him one of his favorite rappers. The semi-vegetarian admires the late “Changes” icon for not just releasing catchy music, but including valuable messages that hopefully became prevalent in the minds of all who listened to him.
“I grew up listening to [a mix] of things like 50 Cent, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar. And being from Atlanta, André 3000, Gucci Mane, T.I.,” he said. “One of my favorites is Tupac because he was an activist and also a man of the people, so growing up, his music would always hit different. One, his music always had a message in it, and two, it was also dope [and] influential, so I’m going to go with Tupac.”
Brown admitted that he takes pride in being from the South, especially since he grew up in one of the biggest hubs for hip hop.
“Atlanta influences everything. Atlanta has been a staple, a hub for not only music, but for Black people in general with artistry from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and on up. From like Ray Charles all the way up until whoever’s currently doing whatever right now,” the Georgia native told REVOLT. “My first concert was an Outkast concert in Piedmont Park when I turned 16, so that was my introduction to music… when I went to see them. André 3000 is one of my favorite rappers of all time, so yeah…the South got plenty to say.”
Encouraging people — most importantly, his community — in some way, shape, or form is something Brown hopes to do during his career and in general. This is one of the main reasons he enjoyed his time at EFOC. To witness a sea of Black people show up and show out to support Black businesses, get informed about various topics, have fun line dancing together, spend time with their families and show him love was like a big family reunion.
“It’s amazing. Black is beautiful. I love being around my culture, being around everybody who feels the same things you feel. So, being here and being able to share my journey, connect with people, have a good time, hear some good music, and eat some good food sounds like a good weekend to me,” the All-Star added.
He also opened up about uplifting Black media platforms like ESSENCE, REVOLT and others. After all, they’re valuable because they amplify the stories of African Americans to the masses. He was adamant about Black people backing ventures that push their narratives to the forefront because Black voices matter.
“A lot of the versions of stories we hear, they’re not curated to us. We always complain about [it], but we never support the media bases and the companies that are doing their thing,” he explained. “Shout to all the media companies out here trying to make an impact and trying to make our voices a lot louder, we should all support it.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Gunna delivers new visual for "rodeo dr"
Vic Mensa recruits Ty Dolla Sign for "Eastside Girl"
Flo Milli announces new album 'Fine Ho, Stay'
Gucci Mane drops off visual for "Woppenheimer"
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!