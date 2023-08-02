In the spirit of celebrating hip hop’s 50th anniversary, Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown revealed that rap has been an essential part of his life and discussed how significant it is to champion Black media outlets.

Following the two-time NBA All-Star’s appearance at Pharrell Williams’ first fashion show for luxury brand Louis Vuitton in Paris back in June, the small forward flew to New Orleans to attend the annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture (EFOC). The overall theme and focus of this year’s event paid homage to hip hop’s 50th birthday. During his time there, Brown took a moment to talk to REVOLT for an exclusive interview and shared how the music genre has been major for him.

He disclosed that rap is a part of his everyday routine. Before giving an inside look at his musical palette, Brown expressed how grateful he is for every artist who contributed to making hip hop America’s most beloved genre.

“I appreciate everybody that’s contributed to the art form throughout time. Hip hop music in general has been a part of my life. It’s how I start my day; it’s how I get ready for my workouts, and it’s part of the reason I’ve been able to grow as an athlete. My taste, my love has evolved with hip hop, and I just want to give my appreciation first,” he said.