Today (Aug. 2), Billboard published a new interview with Lil Wayne that saw him reflecting on the current state of hip hop 50 years later. “I think [the milestone] probably means more to me than I even know, because I am still in it, a deep part of it, and I’m still learning every day,” he said. “Hip hop will never be over. But I also think that maybe down the line, I’ll be able to answer that question better because I don’t think I know how much it means to me yet — because it means that much.”

He was also asked about his personal journey within the culture, which began when he was in single digits. “I’ve been rapping since I was 7, actually. And I signed my deal when I was 11,” the New Orleans legend revealed. “I didn’t think about nothing else other than ‘We about to be the biggest everything’… I was a kid, you know? It was like, what are you going [to want] for Christmas? As far as unforgettable moments go [back then], I would say that was probably my first time grabbing a mic as a kid at a block party, breaking my fear, and rapping stuff that I had rapped in the mirror for, like, thousands of hours the night before.”