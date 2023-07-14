Next month, fans and proprietors of hip hop alike will be able to check out a documentary titled MIXTAPE, which was directed by Omar Acosta. As the title suggests, the film will take viewers into the history of mixtape culture with commentary from many of rap’s biggest players.

In a trailer released Thursday (July 13), heavyweights like Grandmaster Caz, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Kid Capri, N.O.R.E., Jadakiss, DJ Clue, and more give vivid accounts of how recorded freestyles and unofficial projects helped to bolster their respective careers. “Before radio play, the internet, and social media, there were mixtapes, and they were key in transforming hip hop from subculture to mainstream,” the clip’s description reads.

One particular standout that can be spotted in the short video is Lil Wayne, who quickly dominated the game via his Sqad Up, No Ceilings, and Dedication series, along with many other releases both made by him and compiled by third parties. Another, DJ Drama, is widely known for his Gangsta Grillz collaborations and the sudden legal issues that brought his and Don Cannon’s machine to a temporary halt (a fact that he mentions when he appears on-screen).

“Hip hop is 50 years old, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate its journey and contextualize its evolution than through the story of the mixtape,” said Acosta via press release. “Every voice in this film played a critical role, especially the DJs who, as KRS-One says beautifully in the film, risked everything to ‘bring us the music.'”

Legendary producer Tony Touch added, “It’s an honor to be involved in this film and to help tell the real story of the mixtape, its origins, its impact, and its ongoing relevance for the culture.”

Press play on the official trailer for MIXTAPE below. The film premieres Aug. 1 on Paramount+.