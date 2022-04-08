Next month, Method Man will bless the masses with the third installment of his Meth Lab series, which has been preceded by top tier singles like “The Last 2 Minutes” and “Butterfly Effect.” Today (April 8), he adds to that with “Live From The Meth Lab,” a huge posse cut alongside Redman, KRS-One, and JoJo Pellegrino. While Pellegrino handles “hook” duties, the others make quick work of Adam McLeer’s nostalgic production with some of their craziest bars to date:

“Look, pay me the homage these rappers couldn’t afford, I’ll never make a promise your mama couldn’t abort, see I’m a big deal, I mean I’m kind of a boss, you can find right on that line you was trying to cross, the kid cooking got rappers shook and of course, how he get so good at cooking, he never took him a course, central booking before I took him to court, man one, make sure he done, ‘fore I put in the fork…”

Upon its arrival, Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab will follow 2018’s Meth Lab 2: The Lithium, which contained 22 songs and a wealth of features from Raekwon, Snoop Dogg, Noreaga, Cappadonna, Masta Killa, Sheek Louch, Streetlife, and more. The first volume, The Meth Lab, made landfall in 2015.

In non-music news, Method Man continues to expand in the digital world with his MEFaverse, an interactive graphic novel within the metaverse. Following its kickoff in March, the project (which also sees assistance from Wu Music Group’s Ray Acosta) has officially entered into his second phase, which including a collection of NFT profile pictures for the growing community to enjoy. Overall, MEFaverse centers around Method Man becoming a literal superhero, and is sure to be enjoyable for hip hop and comic book fans alike.

Press play on “Live From The Meth Lab” below. Those interested in learning more about the MEFaverse can head here.