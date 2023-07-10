Cam’ron is on a roll. For starters, the Harlem legend’s sports and entertainment talk show, “It Is What It Is,” is now one of the most popular of its kind on YouTube and related social media platforms. His network that oversees the series, Come And Talk 2 Me, is also expanding to include new additional content.

On Sunday (July 9), Killa took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been in the studio working on a new mixtape titled It Is What It Is, which is set to arrive July 28. In the short clip, the Dipset captain raps over an unreleased track, quickly reminding his fans that he hasn’t lost a step lyrically.

“Tony Soprano, North New Jersey where the GOAT is at, Gotham City, I’m right here where all the Jokers at, South Miami, Bal Harbour, that’s where the boat is at, Flea Fonz, we poppin’, where the smokers at?”