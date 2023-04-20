On April 28, Nines will unveil his new album, Crop Circle 2, the sequel to the 2018 classic Crop Circle. The forthcoming effort boasts 15 dope cuts and contributions from Wretch 32, M Huncho, Nafe Smallz, Clavish, Potter Payper, Kojey Radical, and more.

Today (April 20), the North London star unloads a new single from Crop Circle 2 titled “Tony Soprano 2,” a continuation of “Tony Soprano” that comes with vivid lines about the rapper’s past life and current position in the game.

“I just put a ton on the back of a truck, me and Midgy should’ve won the Cannabis Cup, I ain’t put no plaques on my wall yet, by at least five, I’ll send those packs to your doorstep, in this music scene, I’m legendary, raps always been secondary like February, told my guy, ‘Don’t come near me with no tester,’ don’t be talkin’ packs ‘round Siri and Alexa, free the gang, I can’t forget my celly, I was gettin’ letters in the can like alphabet spaghetti…”

The accompanying clip for the Benji USA and Swifta-produced offering comes courtesy of Charlie Di Placido. Bringing Nines‘ raps to life, viewers can see the Church End representer in several locations, including a studio session, a pool hall function, and a warehouse with his well-armed crew. Press play on “Tony Soprano 2” and check out the full tracklisting for Crop Circle 2 below.

Crop Circle 2 tracklist: