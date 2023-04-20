Photo: Screenshot from Nines’ “Tony Soprano 2” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

On April 28, Nines will unveil his new album, Crop Circle 2, the sequel to the 2018 classic Crop Circle. The forthcoming effort boasts 15 dope cuts and contributions from Wretch 32, M Huncho, Nafe Smallz, Clavish, Potter Payper, Kojey Radical, and more.

Today (April 20), the North London star unloads a new single from Crop Circle 2 titled “Tony Soprano 2,” a continuation of “Tony Soprano” that comes with vivid lines about the rapper’s past life and current position in the game.

“I just put a ton on the back of a truck, me and Midgy should’ve won the Cannabis Cup, I ain’t put no plaques on my wall yet, by at least five, I’ll send those packs to your doorstep, in this music scene, I’m legendary, raps always been secondary like February, told my guy, ‘Don’t come near me with no tester,’ don’t be talkin’ packs ‘round Siri and Alexa, free the gang, I can’t forget my celly, I was gettin’ letters in the can like alphabet spaghetti…”

The accompanying clip for the Benji USA and Swifta-produced offering comes courtesy of Charlie Di Placido. Bringing Nines‘ raps to life, viewers can see the Church End representer in several locations, including a studio session, a pool hall function, and a warehouse with his well-armed crew. Press play on “Tony Soprano 2” and check out the full tracklisting for Crop Circle 2 below.

Crop Circle 2 tracklist:

  1. “Intro”
  2. “Highly Blessed” feat. Skrapz and Wretch 32
  3. “Favela” feat. J Styles
  4. “Calendar”
  5. “Nothing Like Me” feat. M Huncho
  6. “Weedman” feat. Lylo Gold
  7. “Tony Soprano 2”
  8. “What’s Beef” feat. Potter Payper
  9. “Different League” feat. Nafe Smallz and Clavish
  10. “Tick Tock / Prayed For This”
  11. “F**k The Worl” feat. Tiggs Da Author and Kojey Radical
  12. “Line Of Fire Pt. 6” feat. J Styles, Streetz, Fatz, and Little Torment
  13. “Letter To Hydro Interlude”
  14. “Hear Me Out”
  15. “Outro”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Amy Luciani is on her grind in new "Bag Lady" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo flexes in new "Counting Bands" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Dizzy Wright returns with new visual for "When The Hate Come"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

JID adds Asia, New Zealand, and Australia dates to worldwide tour

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Randy Lanphear says Swae Lee definitely has a solo album on the way

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.20.2023

Scar Lip pays a visit to Funk Flex for new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Nines
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Amy Luciani is on her grind in new "Bag Lady" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo flexes in new "Counting Bands" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Dizzy Wright returns with new visual for "When The Hate Come"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

JID adds Asia, New Zealand, and Australia dates to worldwide tour

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Randy Lanphear says Swae Lee definitely has a solo album on the way

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.20.2023

Scar Lip pays a visit to Funk Flex for new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More