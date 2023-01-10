It’s been a couple of years since Potter Payper liberated his most recent body of work, Thanks For Waiting, an 18-song offering with additional features from Unknown T, KO, Rimzee, Digga D, Haile, NSG, Suspect OTB, and more. Since then, he continued his momentum via notable appearances on cuts like Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music 2,” Groundworks’ “Faith,” Skeamer’s “Cold Nights,” M Huncho’s “Me & My Conscience,” and Tiggs Da Author’s “CHAMPAGNE RIDDIM.”

Last Thursday (Jan. 5), Payper liberated a new track titled “Blame Brexit,” an EY-produced offering full of the vivid street raps that the East Londoner is well-known for:

“Me and Whispers on exercise brawlin’, I want your boy to back you, after you, I put it all in him, you ain’t never stood over a man after you sprawled him, and looked into his eyes and you can see his spirit callin’ him, I ain’t tryna smoke that, I’m tryna leave it curin’, there’s somethin’ ’bout straps, I need my own emporium, tour time, you know I got the drillers in the audience, East End shooters like I manage Leyton Orient…”

“Blame Brexit” comes with a matching video courtesy of Meeks and Frost. The clip shows Payper performing in a room during a rainy evening while shots of life on the streets are interspersed throughout.

In a 2022 interview with NME, Payper opened up about his long-awaited debut LP:

“I’ve been putting videos on YouTube, and I’ve been doing freestyles and dropping mixtapes for the last 10 years. But I always held onto that album title. I would never let anyone use it loosely around my work because I knew that I had to reach a certain point in my life… It’s going to be everything like I’ve done before, but nothing like I’ve done before.”

Press play on “Blame Brexit” below.