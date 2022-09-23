Well damn, 2022 just got even more lethal with the hip hop releases. We’ve seen some quality projects from the likes of many dope artists since the year started and the motion is still in full effect. Of course, Cam’ron is a staple in the rap community and has been since the early 2000’s. On the other hand, super producer and music executive A-Trak has been putting on for quite some time and still going hard with his craft. when you combine these two ingredients into one pot, you are most certainly going to be served one hell of an entree. To make matters even better, legendary music exec Dame Dash is apart of this equation serving as an executive producer. Today, Cam’ron and A-Trak connect for their long-awaited U Wasn’t There album.

A Cam’ron x A-Trak album definitely wasn’t on my list of 2022 music predictions. — Jay W 🇧🇧 (@Jay_Wats_) September 21, 2022

After meeting in 2014, A-Trak and Cam’ron formed an unlikely friendship, which led to a series of demos that were set to become the Federal Reserve EP — yet, despite hyping up the release in a story for Complex, that collaboration never came to fruition. Undeterred, A-Trak continued to press the rapper to produce a new album of material, assembling an all-star team of collaborators including Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana to appear on the forthcoming record. The result, according to a release, is an album that showcases Cam’ron as “a king at the top of his game, reflecting on his legacy.”

With Dame Dash credited as an executive producer, this album has potential to be in the running for album of the year for sure. Real raps have been making a comeback in recent years and it is a beautiful thing to witness. Check out their latest album now!