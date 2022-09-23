Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.23.2022

Well damn, 2022 just got even more lethal with the hip hop releases. We’ve seen some quality projects from the likes of many dope artists since the year started and the motion is still in full effect.  Of course, Cam’ron is a staple in the rap community and has been since the early 2000’s. On the other hand, super producer and music executive A-Trak has been putting on for quite some time and still going hard with his craft. when you combine these two ingredients into one pot, you are most certainly going to be served one hell of an entree. To make matters even better, legendary music exec Dame Dash is apart of this equation serving as an executive producer. Today, Cam’ron and A-Trak connect for their long-awaited U Wasn’t There album.

After meeting in 2014, A-Trak and Cam’ron formed an unlikely friendship, which led to a series of demos that were set to become the Federal Reserve EP — yet, despite hyping up the release in a story for Complex, that collaboration never came to fruition. Undeterred, A-Trak continued to press the rapper to produce a new album of material, assembling an all-star team of collaborators including Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana to appear on the forthcoming record. The result, according to a release, is an album that showcases Cam’ron as “a king at the top of his game, reflecting on his legacy.”

With Dame Dash credited as an executive producer, this album has potential to be in the running for album of the year for sure. Real raps have been making a comeback in recent years and it is a beautiful thing to witness. Check out their latest album now!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B joins GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.23.2022

Giveon reminisces about a special "Time" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B joins GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.23.2022

Giveon reminisces about a special "Time" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More