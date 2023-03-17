Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and Jim Dyson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Over the past couple of years, DJ Drama has been churning out mixtapes for many of your favorite artists, including Snoop Dogg, Dave East, Symba, G Perico, and the entire Dreamville roster. During a “Rap Radar Podcast” appearance on Thursday (March 16), Drama revealed that he has a project with the legendary De La Soul in the works.

“I was a teenager in the ’90s, so that’s my era. I love that,” he revealed. “That’s why I ride around to, listening to – De La Soul’s coming to streaming. I can’t be more excited. And we got a Gangsta Grillz coming. Little sidebar.”

This isn’t the first time that Drama pushed for a collaboration with the legendary trio. Back in 2021, he dropped a comment in the midst of a live stream that saw De La Soul making plans after regaining control of their legendary catalog. “Let’s do a De La Gangsta Grillz!” the Philly talent wrote during the stream.

As previously reported by REVOLT, De La Soul’s entire musical catalog is finally making its way to streaming platforms this year — this includes classic projects like 3 Feet High and RisingDe La Soul Is DeadBuhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, and their Art Official Intelligence series. Tragically, the news was followed by the untimely passing of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur, better known by fans as Trugoy the Dove, Plug Two, or — more simply — Dave. In the group’s visual for “Royalty Capes,” Jolicoeur opened up about his long-standing health issues and the effects on his ability to perform and create music, specifically in regard to his heart.

“It’ll shock me and hopefully bring me back from the matrix,” he revealed. “I’m ready to just get back to the stage. I miss it. I love traveling, I love being around my guys, and I want that back.”

