The newest Gangsta Grillz release has officially touched down, and the spotlight is on the musical chemistry between DJ Drama and G Perico. Today (March 10), the Grammy Award-winning producer and the Los Angeles-raised emcee have unveiled their joint Hot Shot project. The 10-track album houses features from Steelz and RJmrLA as well as previously released singles like “Ask G4” and “Action.” The two set the tone right from the introduction track, where they feed off of each other’s energy:

“Well looky here (Well looky here), another day, another dollar (Another day, another dollar)/ One thing’s for certain, I’ma find my comfort zone in these streets/ I’d like to welcome y’all out to Hot Shot (To Hot Shot)/ G Perico (G Perico), y’all ready (Gangsta Grizillz)/ Uh-huh, look, I keep shopping, I got habits, I keep dropping, I got classics/ I live my life on 10, I got homies going out, I got homies going in”

In related news, G Perico recently announced the “Hot Shot Tour.” The North American journey will begin on March 30 in Brooklyn, hit major cities like Boston, Detroit, Houston, and come to a close on June 4 in San Diego. His last full-length body of work was 2022’s SOUTH CENTRAL, a 12-track project with additional appearances from Casey Veggies, Tapri Grams, Slumlord Trill, 2 Eleven, and M.I.L.$. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Hair Salon” with REASON and Cozz, “No You Not” with DaBoii, and more.

DJ Drama was busy all throughout 2022 providing his production skills for several projects, including Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Perico and DJ Drama’s brand new Hot Shot project down below.