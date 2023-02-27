Photo: Cover art for G Perico and DJ Drama’s “Ask G4” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

The next Gangsta Grillz mixtape is officially on the way, and the spotlight will shine on the musical chemistry between DJ Drama and G Perico. On March 10, the Grammy Award-winning producer and the Los Angeles-raised emcee will officially unveil their joint Hot Shot project. Over the weekend, the duo dropped off their latest track titled “Ask G4,” a Dupri-produced offering that highlights the “Gangsters Anonymous” rapper’s hard-hitting flow:

“If I ain’t got it, then got to take it, I can’t hide who I am, baby, I’m a gangster/ In a Rolls Royce stepping on a mink rug, the clique just a gang of bosses that linked up/ N**gas trying to go against me, they teaming up, but f**k it, I do the s**t that they be dreaming of/ I got 700K for this s**t, I’m up now, f**k what they saying, I got money now”

In related news, G Perico recently announced the “Hot Shot Tour.” The North American journey will begin on March 30 in Brooklyn, hit major cities like Boston, Detroit, Houston, and come to a close on June 4 in San Diego. His last full-length body of work was 2022’s SOUTH CENTRAL, a 12-track project with additional appearances from Casey Veggies, Tapri Grams, Slumlord Tril, 2 Eleven, and M.I.L.$. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Hair Salon” with REASON and Cozz, “No You Not” with DaBoii, and more.

DJ Drama was busy all throughout 2022 providing his production skills for several projects, including Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Perico and DJ Drama’s brand new “Ask G4” single from their forthcoming Hot Shot project down below.

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Conway the Machine recruits Juicy J and Sauce Walka for "Super Bowl"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

EST Gee is "Undefeated" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion receives apology from Carl Crawford: "We don't have a problem"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay connect for "Do You Love Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Jake Paul jokingly blames Drake for recent boxing loss

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
