The next Gangsta Grillz mixtape is officially on the way, and the spotlight will shine on the musical chemistry between DJ Drama and G Perico. On March 10, the Grammy Award-winning producer and the Los Angeles-raised emcee will officially unveil their joint Hot Shot project. Over the weekend, the duo dropped off their latest track titled “Ask G4,” a Dupri-produced offering that highlights the “Gangsters Anonymous” rapper’s hard-hitting flow:

“If I ain’t got it, then got to take it, I can’t hide who I am, baby, I’m a gangster/ In a Rolls Royce stepping on a mink rug, the clique just a gang of bosses that linked up/ N**gas trying to go against me, they teaming up, but f**k it, I do the s**t that they be dreaming of/ I got 700K for this s**t, I’m up now, f**k what they saying, I got money now”

In related news, G Perico recently announced the “Hot Shot Tour.” The North American journey will begin on March 30 in Brooklyn, hit major cities like Boston, Detroit, Houston, and come to a close on June 4 in San Diego. His last full-length body of work was 2022’s SOUTH CENTRAL, a 12-track project with additional appearances from Casey Veggies, Tapri Grams, Slumlord Tril, 2 Eleven, and M.I.L.$. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Hair Salon” with REASON and Cozz, “No You Not” with DaBoii, and more.

DJ Drama was busy all throughout 2022 providing his production skills for several projects, including Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Perico and DJ Drama’s brand new “Ask G4” single from their forthcoming Hot Shot project down below.