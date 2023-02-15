Photo: Screenshot of G Perico’s “Action” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Last week, DJ Drama revealed he’s gearing up to present the next official Gangsta Grillz mixtape, and this go around, his partner in crime will be G Perico. The Los Angeles rapper and Grammy Award-winning producer will officially unveil their joint project, Hot Shot, later this year. Yesterday (Feb. 14), the duo dropped off the first preview from the project, a brand new music video titled “Action.” On the song, G Perico shows off his laid-back flow as he raps about his rockstar lifestyle:

“Diamonds in it and the posh piece dancin’ (DJ Drama), lights, camera, action/ Since 2019, been the clique (It’s the clique), lights, camera, action (uh-huh), yeah, hotshot, uh, yeah (Lights, camera, action)/ Take a pic, get a good angle, it might make you rich, I know the cameraman love me/ Make me look good, make these h**s wanna f**k me, stuck up, you could look, but don’t touch me/ You ain’t gotta say it, just show me that you love me (Just show me, b**ch)”

G Perico’s last full-length body of work was 2022’s SOUTH CENTRAL, a 12-track project with additional appearances from Casey Veggies, Tapri Grams, Slumlord Tril, 2 Eleven, and M.I.L.$. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Hair Salon” with REASON and Cozz, “No You Not” with DaBoii, and more.

DJ Drama has continued to be consistently active as a tastemaker and producer. Some joint releases he dropped off within the last year are Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and most recently, Back On Dexter with Kash Doll.

Be sure to press play on G Perico and DJ Drama’s brand new “Action” music video down below.

