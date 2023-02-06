Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

It is no secret that DJ Drama is arguably the best mixtape DJ of all time. From his rise to fame with his legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series to his work as a music executive, Mr. Thanksgiving deserves all of his flowers. Dram enjoyed his first taste of Grammy success last year when Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which he hosted, won the Best Rap Album award. While speaking with Complex on the red carpet before the 2023 Grammys kicked off yesterday (Feb. 5), Drama predicted that his “spicy” collab with Pusha T will emerge victorious at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next year. “The Pusha T Gangsta Grillz definitely gonna be spicy,” he said. “I feel like it could potentially be the next mixtape to win a Grammy.”

Pusha T and DJ Drama formally announced the mixtape in December, telling Rap Radar‘s Brian “B. Dot” Miller that the project was officially on the way. Additionally, Push spoke about the tape in an interview with XXL, calling the project “special.” “I’m working on a special mixtape,” he said, before explaining why he wanted to drop a Gangsta Grillz mixtape at this point in his career. “To have the fun I want to have,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level.” He added: “I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”

Drama and Pusha’s forthcoming effort could very well reign supreme for Best Rap Album at next year’s Grammy Awards, so be on the lookout for their acceptance speech.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z says "God Did" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Meek Mill drops off new "Don't Follow The Heathens (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Khaled brings out JAY-Z and more for "GOD DID" performance at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
DJ Drama
Grammys
News
Pusha T
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z says "God Did" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Meek Mill drops off new "Don't Follow The Heathens (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Khaled brings out JAY-Z and more for "GOD DID" performance at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More