It is no secret that DJ Drama is arguably the best mixtape DJ of all time. From his rise to fame with his legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series to his work as a music executive, Mr. Thanksgiving deserves all of his flowers. Dram enjoyed his first taste of Grammy success last year when Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which he hosted, won the Best Rap Album award. While speaking with Complex on the red carpet before the 2023 Grammys kicked off yesterday (Feb. 5), Drama predicted that his “spicy” collab with Pusha T will emerge victorious at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next year. “The Pusha T Gangsta Grillz definitely gonna be spicy,” he said. “I feel like it could potentially be the next mixtape to win a Grammy.”

Pusha T and DJ Drama formally announced the mixtape in December, telling Rap Radar‘s Brian “B. Dot” Miller that the project was officially on the way. Additionally, Push spoke about the tape in an interview with XXL, calling the project “special.” “I’m working on a special mixtape,” he said, before explaining why he wanted to drop a Gangsta Grillz mixtape at this point in his career. “To have the fun I want to have,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level.” He added: “I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”

Drama and Pusha’s forthcoming effort could very well reign supreme for Best Rap Album at next year’s Grammy Awards, so be on the lookout for their acceptance speech.