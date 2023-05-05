With R&B in full effect in 2023, Twitter has its requests of desired collaborations, and at the top of the list are Chlöe Bailey and Coco Jones.

On Wednesday (May 3), the girlies linked up in Los Angeles, California, at Bailey’s final show for her “In Pieces Tour.” After her performance, Jones congratulated Bailey and informed her how the crowd was vibing during her show. Fans applauded the fully displayed R&B sisterhood on Twitter the following day (May 4).

But another note social media discussed was how amazing it would be to see Bailey and Jones collaborate on a song. One Twitter user suggested the R&B songstresses sample “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica and call it “The Other One.”

Guys omg imagine that Coco Jones ft Chloe Bailey (song title : the other one) sampling the boy is mine IMAGINE THAT 😫 pic.twitter.com/hpEHdDuEx2 — JAMES (@jamesfentyy) May 5, 2023

A second Twitter handle echoed the song choice as others in the comment section agreed.

Over the past two years, Bailey and Jones have seen their names shine brighter in the music industry as they released music capturing the essence of rhythm and blues. In October 2022, Jones dropped her hit single “ICU” and then her EP What I Didn’t Tell You a month later. The song sent listeners down memory lane toward the classic R&B times. Critics and fans received it so well that it became her first single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a No. 88 debut.

Like the 25-year-old, Bailey has also been focused on her music. On March 31, the Atlanta native released her debut album, In Pieces. Shortly after, she began her first solo tour. On Twitter, a third fan proposed the two young artists join Summer Walker and SZA for a sample of Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

I want Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones , and Summer Walker and Sza to do a bills , bills, bills sample — 🧚🏾‍♀️🫶🏾 (@REALCARMENK) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, another social media user asked when Bailey and Jones will collaborate — no matter the sample. And one fan suggested an “ICU” remix featuring Bailey.

COCO JONES CHLOE BAILEY COLLAB WHEN — ULALA 💗 (@ulalalibra) May 4, 2023