Earlier this month, Rene Bonét unveiled her latest body of work, DrillNB: Sample Season. The project consists of five dope cuts, which — as the title suggests — merges nostalgic R&B vibes with the white-hot drill subgenre, an approach that she explained in a press release:

“I blended all of my favorite styles of music together into something that I would consider my own, and that is where I settled in with DrillNB, which again is drill music mixed with R&B. To put this project together, I reached out to my long-term friend and collaborator, Weku Did That, who aces the production on the project, sampling some of the most iconic artists in music history.”

She continued: “I fell in love with drill music as soon as I heard it, but I had to stay true to my R&B roots. However, I wanted to be a part of a sound that I connected with.”

One particular standout, “Stop Acting Like,” is a fresh take on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic classic “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” that sees Bonét persuading her love interest to come clean about what he wants physically:

“Stop acting like you really don’t want it and I know you really want it bad, stop acting like you really don’t miss it when I know you really miss that, you’re giving me an attitude when I know you’re really in the mood, stop acting like you don’t want me, ’cause I don’t really want you…”

The DMV-born, Atlanta-based talent further broke down how “Stop Acting Like” came to fruition: “I wanted to approach this track keeping to the West Coast sound and pace but also adding my own bounce to it. I thought about the late Nate Dawg and how he might have flowed melodically on the record.”

Press play on DrillNB: Sample Season below.