Photo: Cover art for Rene Bonét’s ‘DrillNB: Sample Season’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Earlier this month, Rene Bonét unveiled her latest body of work, DrillNB: Sample Season. The project consists of five dope cuts, which — as the title suggests — merges nostalgic R&B vibes with the white-hot drill subgenre, an approach that she explained in a press release:

“I blended all of my favorite styles of music together into something that I would consider my own, and that is where I settled in with DrillNB, which again is drill music mixed with R&B. To put this project together, I reached out to my long-term friend and collaborator, Weku Did That, who aces the production on the project, sampling some of the most iconic artists in music history.”

She continued: “I fell in love with drill music as soon as I heard it, but I had to stay true to my R&B roots. However, I wanted to be a part of a sound that I connected with.”

One particular standout, “Stop Acting Like,” is a fresh take on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic classic “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” that sees Bonét persuading her love interest to come clean about what he wants physically:

“Stop acting like you really don’t want it and I know you really want it bad, stop acting like you really don’t miss it when I know you really miss that, you’re giving me an attitude when I know you’re really in the mood, stop acting like you don’t want me, ’cause I don’t really want you…”

The DMV-born, Atlanta-based talent further broke down how “Stop Acting Like” came to fruition: “I wanted to approach this track keeping to the West Coast sound and pace but also adding my own bounce to it. I thought about the late Nate Dawg and how he might have flowed melodically on the record.”

Press play on DrillNB: Sample Season below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rene Bonét reveals new album ‘Love in 5D’

By Jon Powell
  /  10.25.2021

Rene Bonèt is a “Trendsetter” in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.13.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
EPs
New Music
R&B
Rap
Rene Bonét

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rene Bonét reveals new album ‘Love in 5D’

By Jon Powell
  /  10.25.2021

Rene Bonèt is a “Trendsetter” in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.13.2021
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More