It’s been several months since Rene Bonét released her latest projects Bully Barbé: The Album and Love In 5D, the latter of which landed her within the top ten of iTunes’ R&B charts following its debut — those projects also spawned top tier singles like “Trendsetter,” “Stay,” and “Shawdy.” Today (April 22), the DMV-born, Atlanta-based talent decided to bless the masses with a new single titled “Pesos,” a Weku Did That-produced effort that sees Bonét singing hypnotic lines about her infectious presence and getting to the money:

“All this ecstasy when you look at me, say you want a taste, but you might OD, like the way I get all the pesos, like the way I get all the pesos…”

Rene Bonét further explained the meaning behind “Pesos” via press release, as well as who the song is truly meant for:

“‘Pesos’ is a song that focuses on the way a woman can get her money/peso by her looks alone. It’s meant to be enchanting and hypnotic, making it a song that you can’t help yourself from singing. It’s meant to make a girl feel sexy and empowered. It’s a riveting song and an immediate mood booster, that keeps you on a constant bounce with its melodic cadence and enticing lyrical arrangement being mainly English but subtly bouncing between Spanish and French … making it the perfect song to play on a Girls’ Night out.”

Press play on the official visual for “Pesos” below, which keeps things simple with dark-yet-vibrant shots of Bonét delivering her close-ups for the camera with a stack of cash in hand. The track may or may not appear on a forthcoming deluxe edition of Love In 5D, which is hopefully making landfall sooner than later. For those who missed it — you can press play on Love In 5D here.