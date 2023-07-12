Today (July 12), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Empower Global, a digital marketplace for consumers to discover, explore, and shop from Black-owned businesses.

This e-commerce platform was set up to give Black-owned brands an opportunity to successfully reach a bigger audience and empower consumers to shop the best in fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle. The launch of the company starts off with over 70 brands that include Silver & Riley, Actively Black, Scotch Porter, Coco & Breezy, Kultured Misfits, Gwen Beloti Jewelry, Buttah Skin, Marie Hunter Beauty, Pound Cake, B.M. Franklin & Co., Beauty Stat Cosmetics, Cecilia’s House, Cise, Cool Creative Clothing, June 79, and Rebecca Allen, just to name a few, with over 1,000 different items that are already available on the platform. The company’s goal is to allow consumers to discover over 200 different brands by the end of 2023.

“For a long time, I thought about how to create radical change,” Diddy captioned a promo video for Empower Global on Instagram. “Over the years I’ve realized radical change starts with us. I’m extremely passionate about creating a platform that will show the power of unity. [Through] my life’s work and the different stages of success, I’ve realized for our people to break through and advance we have to do things together.”