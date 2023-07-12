Photo: Combs Global
By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.12.2023

Today (July 12), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Empower Global, a digital marketplace for consumers to discover, explore, and shop from Black-owned businesses.

This e-commerce platform was set up to give Black-owned brands an opportunity to successfully reach a bigger audience and empower consumers to shop the best in fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle. The launch of the company starts off with over 70 brands that include Silver & Riley, Actively Black, Scotch Porter, Coco & Breezy, Kultured Misfits, Gwen Beloti Jewelry, Buttah Skin, Marie Hunter Beauty, Pound Cake, B.M. Franklin & Co., Beauty Stat Cosmetics, Cecilia’s House, Cise, Cool Creative Clothing, June 79, and Rebecca Allen, just to name a few, with over 1,000 different items that are already available on the platform. The company’s goal is to allow consumers to discover over 200 different brands by the end of 2023.

“For a long time, I thought about how to create radical change,” Diddy captioned a promo video for Empower Global on Instagram. “Over the years I’ve realized radical change starts with us. I’m extremely passionate about creating a platform that will show the power of unity. [Through] my life’s work and the different stages of success, I’ve realized for our people to break through and advance we have to do things together.”

The businessman added, “Empower Global represents a solution to all of the things that have held our communities back. Let’s unite, brand by brand, company by company, person by person, customer by customer, and dollar by dollar.”

President of Combs Global Tarik Brooks said in a press release: “Empower Global is a transformative platform that embodies Sean Combs’ unwavering commitment to Black entrepreneurship. On behalf of Combs Global, we are thrilled to launch this initiative, which not only showcases the incredible products and talents of Black-owned businesses but also provides a gateway for consumers to support and uplift our community. Through Empower Global, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy.”

According to Empower Global’s official site, Diddy revealed Empower Global in 2021 under Combs Global, a portfolio of businesses and investments he’s built and cultivated. This announcement’s press release adds that Diddy only used Black-owned companies to bring the platform to life — with it being built and designed by TechSparq and supported by ChatDesk.

Empower Global has also partnered with UPS for Days of Deals where select sellers will offer discounts on products of their choice and free shipping for any purchases on the platform for a limited time only.

