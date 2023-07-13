She continued, “I think the second thing we really thought through was honoring local New Orleans artists and making sure that there were a lot of surprises, and we’re honoring our home city, our forever home in New Orleans.”

The festival has evolved into something bigger than uniquely curated concerts over a holiday weekend. It’s now a one-stop shop that offers all guests the opportunity to see impactful panels, partake in one-on-one sessions, see exclusive film screenings, discover educational opportunities, hear insightful business advice, support Black businesses, network with peers, take home gifts and much more during the day.

“We have to remember that we’re the festival of culture, so we’re not just nighttime concerts, but we are daytime experiences,” Bennett explained. “We have the graffiti walls, the DJs, there’s a boss talk with Rick Ross, and even our global economic forum… We brought in D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh to really talk about harder-hitting issues around Black equity. We smartly weaved in hip hop 50 throughout the entire weekend versus isolating it simply in concerts.”

“When I thought about the content for what we’re doing at EFOC this year, it’s a strategically pivotal year for us,” God-is Rivera, chief content officer of ESSENCE Ventures, co-signed. “We wanted to make sure we were able to scale this experience on what is relevant in Black culture, and 50 years of hip hop is massively impactful.”

Being a woman of color herself, Bennett shared this year was special to her because hip hop influenced her life in many ways.

“Hip hop means so much to me. It’s important for us as Black women to continue to honor the important role that Black women played in hip hop and continue to play in hip hop, so that’s a very big deal,” the executive said. “It’s my personal soundtrack when I’m walking down the street and when I’m working, it’s in the background. When I’m going to shows, when I’m spending time with my family… it’s always surrounding me. It’s an art form, it’s spoken word put over really great beats.”

“I think as a community whose often been silenced, [rap music has] been an important platform for us to tell our stories, talk about our experiences, and to globalize that and to make sure the rest of the world hears us,” she continued.