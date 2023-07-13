Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Aria Bell
  /  07.13.2023

If Erika Bennett, chief marketing officer of ESSENCE Ventures, could sum up her team’s vision for the 29th ESSENCE Festival of Culture (EFOC), she would likely describe it as a safe space for African Americans that not only embodied Black culture but also supported the community. The team organized a variety of fun, resourceful and uplifting experiences that infused hip hop to provide an inclusive and empowering weekend for all attendees.

This year, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip hop was at the forefront of ESSENCE‘s priority list while planning one of the biggest festivals celebrating Black communities worldwide. Hosted in New Orleans, a place full of Black heritage, ESSENCE Fest attracts a multigenerational crowd of more than 500,000 people every Fourth of July weekend to “party with a purpose,” according to People. What began as a concert to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the magazine turned into a Black-centric experience that feels like a family reunion.

To ensure the essence of hip hop was embedded in the festival’s DNA, Bennett’s team and partners thoroughly walked through every fiber that makes the event a success. The representation of rap culture was an undeniable theme throughout the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the concert lineups each night.

“It was a very intentional process because we had a couple of things to think about, right? One is the nighttime concerts in which we have three amazing Black women in hip hop headlining our shows,” Bennett told REVOLT in an exclusive conversation during the fest. “I can’t think of a better connection to 50 years in hip hop than a Black magazine that serves Black women putting them at the forefront.”

She continued, “I think the second thing we really thought through was honoring local New Orleans artists and making sure that there were a lot of surprises, and we’re honoring our home city, our forever home in New Orleans.”

The festival has evolved into something bigger than uniquely curated concerts over a holiday weekend. It’s now a one-stop shop that offers all guests the opportunity to see impactful panels, partake in one-on-one sessions, see exclusive film screenings, discover educational opportunities, hear insightful business advice, support Black businesses, network with peers, take home gifts and much more during the day.

“We have to remember that we’re the festival of culture, so we’re not just nighttime concerts, but we are daytime experiences,” Bennett explained. “We have the graffiti walls, the DJs, there’s a boss talk with Rick Ross, and even our global economic forum… We brought in D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh to really talk about harder-hitting issues around Black equity. We smartly weaved in hip hop 50 throughout the entire weekend versus isolating it simply in concerts.”

“When I thought about the content for what we’re doing at EFOC this year, it’s a strategically pivotal year for us,” God-is Rivera, chief content officer of ESSENCE Ventures, co-signed. “We wanted to make sure we were able to scale this experience on what is relevant in Black culture, and 50 years of hip hop is massively impactful.”

Being a woman of color herself, Bennett shared this year was special to her because hip hop influenced her life in many ways.

“Hip hop means so much to me. It’s important for us as Black women to continue to honor the important role that Black women played in hip hop and continue to play in hip hop, so that’s a very big deal,” the executive said. “It’s my personal soundtrack when I’m walking down the street and when I’m working, it’s in the background. When I’m going to shows, when I’m spending time with my family… it’s always surrounding me. It’s an art form, it’s spoken word put over really great beats.”

“I think as a community whose often been silenced, [rap music has] been an important platform for us to tell our stories, talk about our experiences, and to globalize that and to make sure the rest of the world hears us,” she continued.

Hailing from the West Coast, which bred some of the biggest rappers and impacted rap culture tremendously, Bennett knew the importance of the artists and headliners performing at the Caesars Superdome. And this year was the first time in the history of ESSENCE that female rap artists — Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion — were headliners for each concert.

“I grew up in an era where Biggie, Pac, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, E-40, Too Short — and I’m from Seattle, so even Sir Mix-a-Lot — were a very big deal. I feel like I just grew up in an incredible time where the South was popping up, the East Coast was taking off, the West Coast was holding it down, and so we really wanted to make sure we represented that as well,” she said passionately.

Next year, ESSENCE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of EFOC, which will be a monumental moment for the company as one of the longest-running Black media outlets in America.

“We’re a 50-year-old brand and next year, we turn our big 3-0, but it’s such an incredible milestone. So many of our outlets don’t survive,” Bennett said.

One thing she wanted attendees of the festival to leave with in mind is the importance of investing in Black business ventures and collaboration. Bennett believes that without those components, it’s hard to continue to shift, engage and enhance the Black experience.

“Having the partners in crime in terms of making sure we continue to push the narrative around the importance of investing in Black — not just showing up to consume our culture, but actually showing up with dollars to make sure our community is served,” she told REVOLT.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Essence Fest
Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Baby Drill hopes to work with J. Cole in the future

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.13.2023

J Hus connects with Naira Marley in "Militerian" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Jazmine Sullivan shows love to Beyoncé as she opens up about attending her "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

Blxst connects with Remble for "child of GOD"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey surprises fans online with the second leg of her "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

Rihanna reacts to earning Emmy nod for Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Drake and Jermaine Dupri team up for "Magic City: An American Fantasy" docuseries

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.12.2023

Lizzo receives a 2023 Emmy nomination for her Max special "Lizzo: Live in Concert"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023

Listen to D-Block Europe's 'DBE World' project

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Mahalia drops off a new visual for "Ready"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reportedly welcome baby girl

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Ice Cube responds to Tony Yayo's claim that The Notorious B.I.G. was a better storyteller

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Jamie Foxx signs on as producer for upcoming Luther Vandross documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals Solange Knowles was originally cast to portray Aqua in 'The Cheetah Girls'

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "Count Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.11.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Baby Drill hopes to work with J. Cole in the future

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.13.2023

J Hus connects with Naira Marley in "Militerian" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Jazmine Sullivan shows love to Beyoncé as she opens up about attending her "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

Blxst connects with Remble for "child of GOD"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey surprises fans online with the second leg of her "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

Rihanna reacts to earning Emmy nod for Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Drake and Jermaine Dupri team up for "Magic City: An American Fantasy" docuseries

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.12.2023

Lizzo receives a 2023 Emmy nomination for her Max special "Lizzo: Live in Concert"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023

Listen to D-Block Europe's 'DBE World' project

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Mahalia drops off a new visual for "Ready"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reportedly welcome baby girl

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Ice Cube responds to Tony Yayo's claim that The Notorious B.I.G. was a better storyteller

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Jamie Foxx signs on as producer for upcoming Luther Vandross documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  07.12.2023

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals Solange Knowles was originally cast to portray Aqua in 'The Cheetah Girls'

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "Count Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.11.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More