During the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture, which paid homage to 50 years of hip hop, artists spanning multiple decades gathered in New Orleans.

Many performed on stage, while others did interviews. Remy Ma was one of several to do both. On day three (July 2) of the fest’s celebration, Remy participated in a discussion, and during the conversation, she opened up about her admiration for the new generation of female rappers.

“I love Latto. I love Lola Brooke. The girl Kali, her voice is so fire,” the “Lean Back” artist said. “I watch her perform live at the BET Awards, and she sounds just like the record. It’s amazing to me.” When asked about up-and-coming artist Scar Lip, Remy added, “I met her. Like, all of them. They’re all so different. I think that’s what I love the most about all the women that are taking hip hop by storm right now. Even though people try to bunch everybody together.” The New York native continued, “Coi. I love Coi. She is just like a little bubble of color and fun. And I’m just happy for all of them.” Remy is not alone in showing love for the direction women in hip hop are taking.

At the 2023 BET Awards, Latto spoke about ladies in the rap industry during her Best Female Hip Hop Artist acceptance speech. She began by shouting out her fellow nominees, which included Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The “Lottery” songwriter also spoke out about female rappers she believed should have been included as nominees. Before finishing her speech, Latto suggested a tour comprised of only women. “This is the year of the female, year of women,” Latto proclaimed. “Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour. You feel me. Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”