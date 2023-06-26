Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Female rap and hip hop’s impact on the music industry was fully displayed at the 2023 BET Awards.

On Sunday (June 25), viewers tuned in as the event celebrated 50 years of the genre and its cultural influence. Some artists to take the stage included Trina, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Remy Ma, GloRilla, Kali, and Latto. Since the 24-year-old dropped her viral hit “Put It On Da Floor,” Latto’s name has been on fans’ tongues.

During the award show, the Georgia-raised rapper performed the charting single and delighted viewers, many of whom have taken her lyrics “Rip me out the plastic” seriously online. However, Latto’s shining moment did not stop there. One of the highly anticipated awards of the night was Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The list included Grammy Award winners and nominees like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and the “Lottery” songwriter.

When BET’s “Sistas” cast announced the award’s winner, Latto emerged as the victorious artist. As the talented lyricist accepted the accolade, she shouted out God and her fellow nominees in the category. “All the women who paved the way for this to even be possible,” Latto added. “This category is going crazy this year. Shout out to some women who I think should’ve been in the category. Doechii, baby, I love you. Maiya The Don. Flo Milli… Mello Buckzz. TiaCorine. Shout out to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female year of women. Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour. You feel me. Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”

Last year, Latto received the Best New Artist honor. After leaving the BET Awards’ stage, the multitalented RCA Records signee hopped on her Instagram Story to further thank her peers. “I didn’t get to finish my speech,” Latto emotionally shared. “It’s crazy what life can do in a year. I’m not playin’ when I say God be doin’ his big one on me.” She added, “Shout out my sister Lola Brooke. My mind was blanking. That’s literally the first person on my mind. I love Lola Brooke… Shout out to The Aunties, Coco, and Teyana [Taylor] for helping me improve my show.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
BET Awards
Latto
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Coco Jones captured the essence of R&B as she performed "ICU" at the 2023 BET Awards and took home Best New Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Coco Jones captured the essence of R&B as she performed "ICU" at the 2023 BET Awards and took home Best New Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More