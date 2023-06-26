Female rap and hip hop’s impact on the music industry was fully displayed at the 2023 BET Awards.
On Sunday (June 25), viewers tuned in as the event celebrated 50 years of the genre and its cultural influence. Some artists to take the stage included Trina, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Remy Ma, GloRilla, Kali, and Latto. Since the 24-year-old dropped her viral hit “Put It On Da Floor,” Latto’s name has been on fans’ tongues.
During the award show, the Georgia-raised rapper performed the charting single and delighted viewers, many of whom have taken her lyrics “Rip me out the plastic” seriously online. However, Latto’s shining moment did not stop there. One of the highly anticipated awards of the night was Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The list included Grammy Award winners and nominees like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and the “Lottery” songwriter.
Rip @Latto out the plastic she been actin' brand new! 🔥 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/zngImw5t6K
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 26, 2023
When BET’s “Sistas” cast announced the award’s winner, Latto emerged as the victorious artist. As the talented lyricist accepted the accolade, she shouted out God and her fellow nominees in the category. “All the women who paved the way for this to even be possible,” Latto added. “This category is going crazy this year. Shout out to some women who I think should’ve been in the category. Doechii, baby, I love you. Maiya The Don. Flo Milli… Mello Buckzz. TiaCorine. Shout out to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female year of women. Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour. You feel me. Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”
.@Latto ENERGY all summer long! 💅🏾 Congrats on winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/zhoaOcp6zX
— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
Last year, Latto received the Best New Artist honor. After leaving the BET Awards’ stage, the multitalented RCA Records signee hopped on her Instagram Story to further thank her peers. “I didn’t get to finish my speech,” Latto emotionally shared. “It’s crazy what life can do in a year. I’m not playin’ when I say God be doin’ his big one on me.” She added, “Shout out my sister Lola Brooke. My mind was blanking. That’s literally the first person on my mind. I love Lola Brooke… Shout out to The Aunties, Coco, and Teyana [Taylor] for helping me improve my show.”
.@Latto Gets emotional while trying to finish her speech🥹💗 This is latto year!!
She also shouts out lola brooke and teyana taylor💗 pic.twitter.com/XyEc1U0row
— ☆ (@LattosSzn) June 26, 2023
