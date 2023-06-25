It’s that time! The 2023 BET Awards are going down tonight (June 25) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As always, the star-studded event will welcome some of the biggest names in the game for performances as well as honor music industry veterans who’ve paved the way for aspiring entertainers to follow in their footsteps.

GloRilla, Doechii, Coco Jones, Trina, Master P, Chief Keef, BIA, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane and more are slated to hit the stage. Busta Rhymes will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Plus, the network plans to honor hip hop turning 50 this year, and Patti LaBelle is set to deliver an extraordinary Tina Turner tribute for the late queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. As REVOLT previously reported, Drake and GloRilla lead this year with seven and six noms respectively. GloRilla is competing for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and more. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort, Her Loss, is an Album of the Year contender as well. Also interesting – Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Donald Glover, Michael B. Jordan and more are up against one another in the Best Actor category.

See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back as it’s updated with the official winners throughout tonight’s ceremony.

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT – GLORILLA

BREEZY – CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID – DJ KHALED

HER LOSS – DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE – BEYONCÉ

SOS – SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

“BIG ENERGY (REMIX)” – LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

“CALL ME EVERY DAY” – CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” – KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

“CREEPIN'” – METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” – HITKIDD & GLORILLA

“TOMORROW 2” – GLORILLA & CARDI B

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO (Winner)

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

“WE (WARM EMBRACE)” – CHRIS BROWN

“2 MILLION UP” – PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“BAD HABIT” – STEVE LACY

“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW

“KILL BILL” – SZA

“TOMORROW 2” – GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR (Winner)

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES (Winner)

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“BLESS ME” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

“FINISHED (LIVE)” – TAMELA MANN

“I’VE GOT JOY” – CECE WINANS

“KINGDOM” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

“NEW” – TYE TRIBBETT

“ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY” – YOLANDA ADAMS

“THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)” – PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

“BREAK MY SOUL” – BEYONCÉ (Winner)

“JIMMY COOKS” – DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

“KILL BILL” – SZA

“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW

“SUPER FREAKY GIRL” – NICKI MINAJ

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) (Winner)

CENTRAL CEE (U.K.)

ELLA MAI (U.K.)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (U.K.)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (U.K.)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (U.K.)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

“BREAK MY SOUL” – BEYONCÉ (Winner)

“HER” – MEGAN THEE STALLION

“LIFT ME UP” – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

“PLAYERS” – COI LERAY

“SPECIAL” – LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS “LIL MEECH” FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

DYLAN GILMER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY