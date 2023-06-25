It’s that time! The 2023 BET Awards are going down tonight (June 25) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As always, the star-studded event will welcome some of the biggest names in the game for performances as well as honor music industry veterans who’ve paved the way for aspiring entertainers to follow in their footsteps.
GloRilla, Doechii, Coco Jones, Trina, Master P, Chief Keef, BIA, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane and more are slated to hit the stage. Busta Rhymes will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Plus, the network plans to honor hip hop turning 50 this year, and Patti LaBelle is set to deliver an extraordinary Tina Turner tribute for the late queen of rock ‘n’ roll.
Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. As REVOLT previously reported, Drake and GloRilla lead this year with seven and six noms respectively. GloRilla is competing for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and more. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort, Her Loss, is an Album of the Year contender as well. Also interesting – Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Donald Glover, Michael B. Jordan and more are up against one another in the Best Actor category.
See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back as it’s updated with the official winners throughout tonight’s ceremony.
Album of the Year
ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT – GLORILLA
BREEZY – CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID – DJ KHALED
HER LOSS – DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE – BEYONCÉ
SOS – SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER
Best Group
CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
WANMOR
Best Collaboration
“BIG ENERGY (REMIX)” – LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
“CALL ME EVERY DAY” – CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” – KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
“CREEPIN'” – METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” – HITKIDD & GLORILLA
“TOMORROW 2” – GLORILLA & CARDI B
“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO (Winner)
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
“WE (WARM EMBRACE)” – CHRIS BROWN
“2 MILLION UP” – PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO
“BAD HABIT” – STEVE LACY
“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW
“KILL BILL” – SZA
“TOMORROW 2” – GLORILLA & CARDI B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR (Winner)
Best New Artist
AMBRÉ
COCO JONES (Winner)
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“BLESS ME” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
“FINISHED (LIVE)” – TAMELA MANN
“I’VE GOT JOY” – CECE WINANS
“KINGDOM” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
“NEW” – TYE TRIBBETT
“ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY” – YOLANDA ADAMS
“THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)” – PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD
Viewer’s Choice Award
“BREAK MY SOUL” – BEYONCÉ (Winner)
“JIMMY COOKS” – DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE
“KILL BILL” – SZA
“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW
“SUPER FREAKY GIRL” – NICKI MINAJ
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO
“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY
“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best International Act
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) (Winner)
CENTRAL CEE (U.K.)
ELLA MAI (U.K.)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (U.K.)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (U.K.)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (U.K.)
WERENOI (FRANCE)
BET Her
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO
“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE
“BREAK MY SOUL” – BEYONCÉ (Winner)
“HER” – MEGAN THEE STALLION
“LIFT ME UP” – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
“PLAYERS” – COI LERAY
“SPECIAL” – LIZZO
Best Movie
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Best Actor
AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS “LIL MEECH” FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Best Actress
ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
JANELLE JAMES
JANELLE MONÁE
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA
YoungStars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
ALAYA HIGH
DEMI SINGLETON
GENESIS DENISE
THADDEUS J. MIXSON
DYLAN GILMER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
ALEXIS MORRIS
ALLYSON FELIX
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
Sportsman of the Year Award
AARON JUDGE
BUBBA WALLACE
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN HURTS
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY
