Latto continues to make money moves as she opens up about her next album during a chat with Cosmopolitan.

On Tuesday (June 20), the publication released its interview with the Georgia-raised rapper. During the conversation, the 24-year-old artist discussed the pressures of releasing the follow-up project to her successful 2022 album, 777.

“At first, I was feeling a lot of pressure, and I think it was hindering my creative process. Then I got myself in the space where I’m like, ‘You’ve been here. You’ve done it.’ People keep forgetting the fact that I’ve been rapping since I was 8 years old,” Latto shared before reminding fans, “My first moment was not ‘Big Energy.’ That was just another moment. This now has been the best recording process thus far in my career.”

When asked if any songs are “dear” to her heart on the highly anticipated body of work, Latto revealed she has a track about her father. “I have a song about my dad on there,” she informed the outlet. “I’m still thinking, ‘Do I even want to put it out?’ I’ll just ride around by myself at nighttime and cry to the song.”

As the conversation continued, the interviewer inquired what about the song made her cry, and Latto divulged more about her musical journey. “Because it’s taken so much to get to this point where I have the freedom to rap about what I want to rap about. Versus chasing a hit,” she added. “I’m finally making music that’s like, ‘I don’t give a f**k because it means something to me.’ Y’all are going to feel that emotion. Whether or not you can relate to it, you’re going to feel what I’m saying just because it’s so pure. The song is me being probably the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”