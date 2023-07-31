“I think for us, just keeping the communication healthy and open as possible. Making sure we have fun, still date each other, and still get to know each other because there are growth spurts and ebbs and flows, and then there are incidents, and losses and gains, which bring different dynamics to the relationship,” the author said. “We’re authentic and what you see is what you get, and we’re consistent with that.”

Life isn’t always easy, and in light of having to navigate through the loss of their daughter, who committed suicide in 2015, the pair went on to share how their partnership has been vital. Having their union to uplift each other during times of hardship is priceless.

“We balance each other; where he’s weak, I’m strong and vice versa. I think that’s important; it heightens and makes everything magnified when you’re together as opposed to being singles,” the mother of two said.

“The love keeps you going. As they say, I believe it’s a statistic where married couples and people that enjoy each other live sort of the longest. Anyone can do great on your own, but when you have someone to share it with… the right person, not that it’s all lovey dovey, and flowers and roses all the time because you have trials and tribulations sometimes,” Styles P said to add more context to his wife’s statement. “To have someone when you’re at your weakest moments or down, and you’re not feeling great, that you know has your back also and your best interest is the beautiful thing. That’s what keeps it pushing and that’s something that you have to value because a lot of people aren’t lucky enough to get that.”

Many couples say friendship is very important in any blossoming romantic relationship, and Styles P agrees. He spoke on it being a necessity for a thriving marriage because when things get challenging, friendship helps maintain the respect and admiration both parties have for each other. Furthermore, when you have a partner that’s equally yoked, the possibilities are endless.

“I would also say make sure you guys can be friends, so when the times get rough, you have a friend, chemistry, and make sure you have like-minded goals. They don’t have to be the exact same, but if you’re headed in the same direction or the end destination is the same place… [and] you have someone that’s a friend, hold on to that,” he passionately said.