Styles P has always used his music and platform to speak on the importance of mental health care and coping with the grief from the loss of his daughter, Tai Styles, a victim of suicide.

On Monday (Oct. 10), during an appearance on “The Message,” the LOX member revealed that after his daughter’s passing, he wanted to understand the trials and tribulations of the community.

“I’ve lost a daughter to suicide,” he said. “And thinking about mental health, I probably look at it different from most people. She didn’t have signs. [I] didn’t see it [and I] didn’t know. She never had no attempts, no anything. Most people don’t know how other people feel.”

He continued, “Really, at the end of the day, even mental health specialists, even the experts, a lot of people don’t go around asking people how they feel or expressing how they feel. And with [the] understanding that, like you said, I’m pretty sure most mental health experts have to go through some sort of specific training or class to keep their mind state intact.”

In July 2015, shortly after Tai’s passing, the rapper shared a heartfelt message expressing his grief while paying her tribute on his Instagram account. “I rarely speak on my personal issues, and I usually express my pain through music, but today I will share a little with you [that] last month, my wife and I lost a daughter, and my son lost a sister,” he wrote.

Styles added, “My baby girl took her life, and there are no words to describe the day-to-day pain we have to endure and maintain through, but in dealing with pain, you find yourself dealing with the creator and asking questions and going through emotions most would not understand.”

The rapper concluded his post, “I have lost my brother, father, aunt, grandmother-in-law and too many good friends [and] brothers and now my daughter!!!! But the only thing that can be done is to leave it in the creator’s hands. So I just want to tell y’all [to] keep family first and don’t get lost and lose your focus. The fam is way more important than anything else…We lost a daughter but gained an angel.”

Today in honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay , I sat down with @stylesp & filmmaker @hezuesr to talk about mental health and helping get kids off the street through their @sicfilmschool. Listen to #TheMessage on @AppleMusic: https://t.co/98zs0PTP9W pic.twitter.com/ZuyHTQeZR8 — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) October 10, 2022