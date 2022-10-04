It’s been a tough go for Kanye West after his YZYSZN 9 fashion show premiered on Monday (Oct. 3) in Paris, France. Now Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory, is calling out the designer after an alarming Instagram post by West, alluding that the death of Virgil Abloh wasn’t an accident.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Emory shared a screenshot of the Yeezy designer’s Instagram post along with the following caption: “I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil [Abloh’s] death in your ‘Ye’ is the victim campaign in front [of] your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” he wrote.

Emory continued, “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE. This time last year, you said Virgil’s designs [was] a disgrace to the Black community [in front] of all your employees at Yeezy – ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND … I GOT ALL THE “RECEIPTS” (Don’t let me get into the things you said about [Abloh] after his death).”

The designer concluded his post, saying: “Ye, tell the [people] why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral. The one before the public one at the museum (And why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral). You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at Yeezy, [in] interviews … YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT [OF] YOUR MOUTH … KEEP @gabriellak_j’s NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH … You [are] not a victim. You [are] just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world … take care … at least we’ll always have ‘UGANDA.'”

On Tuesday, West posted on his Instagram a photo of the bust of ancient Roman poet, Publius Vergilius Maro, also known as Virgil. In the caption, the 45-year-old artist said that everyone has a right to their own opinions, including himself. “SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) [AND] I’LL GO SIT IN THE “PRINCIPAL(S)” OFFICE,” Ye wrote. “[WHY] CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND? EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION, [RIGHT?] THERE’S MINE.”

As a response to Emory, Ye posted a screenshot and wrote: “IN WAR, THEY WILL SEND YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT YOU. GOOD ONE, BERNARD,” he said.

Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, worked closely with Bernard Arnault, the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy, before his death in Nov. 2021.

As of yet, neither Arnault nor anyone from LVMH Moët Hennessy has responded to West’s allegations.

You can read Emory’s and West’s Instagram posts down below:

