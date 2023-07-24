During the New York native’s time at EFOC, she spoke with REVOLT about her appreciation for hip hop and how she’s proud to be a part of its evolution. As someone who’s truly embedded in the music industry, Angie Martinez shared she wouldn’t be who she is or have the accolades she’s received over the years if rap music wasn’t created.

“It’s funny ’cause I think about it in two ways. I think about the way in which hip hop has affected the world and changed the world culturally. If I think about my personal life, I mean, it gave me a career, a whole career, put me in the Radio Hall of Fame. I’m getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the multimedia host expressed. “When I think about that and why I’m there, it’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position. And that’s just me, I’m just one person; so when you think about that, and the big picture and how the culture just changed so many people’s lives, it really is beautiful, and it’s important to celebrate and honor.”

Because Martinez has a tremendous amount of admiration for the genre, she has always been committed to giving back to the culture.

“I try to do my best to contribute and honor it. I just did a special for ABC, where we talked about some of the ways we’ve grown [over] 50 years… in mental health, we communicate better, we’re smarter about our business, women have a stronger community and a bigger platform, and just in the many ways, even socially, to change the world. I try to show up in the best ways I can and offer what I can to contribute, but also, hip hop has been really good to me personally,” she said.