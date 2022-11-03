Back in July, Angie Martinez debuted her “IRL” podcast with Lauren London as her first guest. Since then, the legendary journalist created safe spaces for people like Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland, and more to share their stories.

Usher was the most recent guest to sit down with Martinez and their highly anticipated episode officially aired earlier today (Nov. 3). The two spoke about topics like his legendary status, therapy, relationships, communication tips, and much more. Currently, the “Caught Up” singer is in the midst of his residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Las Vegas. During the conversation, they delved into the intentional ways that Usher is bringing Atlanta culture to every performance while he is there.

“Everybody else brings their culture. You got South Americans bringing their culture through Cirque du Soleil and all of those incredible shows,” he told Martinez. “The strip teases, you know what that is for the world, but you don’t know what it’s like until you go to Atlanta.”

He then revealed his mother was mainly the one who came up with the idea. “By the way, it was my mom’s concept,” Usher shared with a laugh. “She was like, You gotta make it rain!'”

Back in September, the Grammy award-winning artist celebrated the 25th anniversary of his pivotal My Way album by releasing an expanded version. The revamped edition included all the original tracks, plus reimagined versions of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow,” and “You Make Me Wanna.” In addition, he dropped a mini documentary dedicated to the project on Youtube.

Check out the full episode of Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast episode featuring Usher down below.