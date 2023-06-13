S2 E3 | LaRussell
S2 E3 | LaRussell

  06.13.2023

For this episode of “On In 5,” Bay Area’s very own LaRussell hits the stage in Brooklyn. But before his performance, the artist talks about staying true to himself, his come-up, not giving up on the process, learning the industry on his own, and soaking up the game. Watch!

