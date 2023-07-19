The new season of the beloved Showtime Original hit series “The Chi” is around the corner. REVOLT spoke with some of the cast recently, and they shared their insight on the upcoming installment as well as their love for fans.
Almost a month ago, the trailer for the sixth season was released, stirring up excitement for all those who enjoy the TV Drama. The show, created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, follows the lives of teens, young adults, and elders residing in the South Side of Chicago as they deal with various scenarios involving love, grief, fear, happiness, triumph, pain, and more — all while trying to avoid becoming products of their environment.
As the cast and crew gear up for the season premiere, one of the stops on their press run was the 29th ESSENCE Festival of Culture (EFOC), which celebrated Black joy, community, and heritage. Some of the stars on the series — Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Curtiss Cook and Birgundi Baker — took a moment to speak with REVOLT about hip hop’s influence on the show. They also opened up about not only their desire to touch fans but having gratitude toward them as well.
Chicago is one of the biggest hubs for mainstream and underground rap artists. That said, the talented actors explained hip hop’s influence when it came to accurately depicting the city’s culture on the small screen.
“[Hip hop] has impacted the show tremendously. Hip hop is a culture, it’s not just a genre,” James told REVOLT. “It’s a culture, it’s a way of living, it is a perspective, and I think hip hop is birthed from Black people, Black struggle, Black love and Black voices.”
“The clothes, they love shoes… They got their own swag and fashion, and we happen to bring that to the screen as well. It’s a beautiful thing. We love the Chi,” Latimore added.
With many viewers being part of the Black community, the cast was happy to have the opportunity to engage with the attendees directly at EFOC, especially since the narratives the show highlights are common in Black America. Due to “The Chi’s” very broad fan base, the main hope is that the various stories being told are not only entertaining but are relatable and can spark change.
“Being able to see somebody on a screen everywhere that may be dealing with something you’ve been dealing with, it makes it a little easier to speak to somebody about it because you have a reference point,” said Cook, whose character is a complex businessman named Douda. “I might not be able to say it verbally, but I can say, ‘This scene in such and such, that’s how I’m feeling,’ and kind of open a lane for somebody to help you further get rid of that frustration or anxiety or whatever you’ve been [feeling].”
“That’s the goal — to connect with women. I’m a representation, especially for deep-complected women. I feel that a big part of my purpose is to stand in the gap for them. We are just now seeing a lot of deep-complected women on TV and before it wasn’t like that, so that’s very important to me,” Baker, who plays the role of Kiesha, said when she chimed in to share her perspective.
In addition, the cast revealed that participating in EFOC was rewarding because their personal goal as actors, which is using their talent to be an impactful representation, was acknowledged by the people who watch their show.
“To be told that what we’re doing is working. To have them say to you, ‘What you’re presenting us, what we’re seeing, we enjoy that’ — because we do it in a bubble. We’re there [in Chicago], we do all our episodes, so we don’t know how it’s going to affect the people,” Cook explained. “We know what we think of it personally, but to walk into a space where there’s so much love, and so much energy and to have somebody say, ‘That one scene when you did this thing, ahhh, that spoke to me!’… That’s powerful and it’s very meaningful to us.”
“These are our people… The love is beyond quantifying. It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained. To come here, to ESSENCE in New Orleans, it’s Black people galore. It’s beautiful to be able to touch the people and receive the flowers,” James expressed.
The new episodes are sure to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster. Three words the cast used to describe how viewers will be feeling while watching the upcoming season were “full,” “angry” and “unpredictable.”
“And this season, we’re going to see a lot more of our characters find that outlet to just be vulnerable and get those things off their shoulders,” Latimore unveiled.
“You’re going to get some anger up in there for sure,” James exclaimed.
Season six will consist of 16 episodes split into two installments of eight, according to Deadline. This means there will be a mid-season finale and the remaining episodes will air later. If you want to catch the premiere, the first episode is set to debut on Aug. 4 via Paramount Plus with Showtime.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"
“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.