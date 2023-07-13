A tornado warning was issued for the Chicago area Wednesday (July 12) evening.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the twister landed near O’Hare International Airport, advising residents to seek shelter, as it moved east toward downtown. “To repeat, a tornado is on the ground,” the agency wrote in an advisory at 7:03 p.m. “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.”
The Weather Service said it does not have an estimate of how many tornadoes occurred, but will determine the official count along with damage ratings as it completes surveys in the next few days. People were warned that mobile homes could be destroyed. Trees were knocked over and a roof was ripped off a home in Countryside, a suburb near Midway, southwest of the city, CBS News Chicago reported. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.
According to Chicago Sun-Times, the warnings were lifted by 7:45 p.m., although the residents were still advised to stay sheltered and monitor weather reports for the rest of the night. Flights at O’Hare International Airport even resumed with ongoing departure delays.
A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area! https://t.co/lirNZotdNn
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023
According to the NWS’ official website, there were 92 significant tornadoes in the eight-county Chicago metro area between 1855 and 2008. The deadliest one was an F4 disaster, which took place on April 21, 1967 during an outbreak of five significant tornadoes. It started in Palos Hills in Cook County and traveled toward Oak Lawn and the south side of Chicago. About 33 people were confirmed dead and nearly 500 people were injured, with about $50 million in damage caused. The most recent one happened over Will and Cook Counties on June 7, 2008.
View this post on Instagram
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Baby Drill hopes to work with J. Cole in the future
Blxst connects with Remble for "child of GOD"
Gabby Douglas announces return to gymnastics in 2024
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.