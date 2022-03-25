Tuesday night (Mar. 22), a tornado cut a path of destruction rampaged through the New Orleans metropolitan area. The tornado was spawned by a storm system which caused widespread damage, leaving several injured and dismantling countless properties. Through the tough times, it is more important than ever for the community to come together. Time and time again, Master P, a proud New Orleans native, consistently has shown up for his city, and this time was no exception. The mogul and his Team Hope Foundation team are currently out on the front lines with “Soldier Snacks,” LA Great water, and other necessary supplies.

“It happens so much and you don’t want to get used to it, but it just happens so much,” he tells Fox 5 news. He then also goes on to remind people just how important it is to be thankful for their current situation. “New Orleans is a place that we just have to keep giving back up and be thankful for every day of life. Anybody else across the country that’s experiencing any type of thing where you say to yourself ‘I’m not where I want to be at..’ New Orleans is a place where you could have a house one day and then it’ll be gone and all your stuff is outside on the road.”

“We are stronger together and we’re going to get through this,” Master P continues. “It’s a blessing to be able to be out there, especially for the elderly. We’re making sure the elderly have wheelchairs, glasses, food, water. I want to thank everybody for supporting us and getting out there and volunteering because without us coming together, this wouldn’t happen so quick.”

This is not the first time Master P taken are of his community and certainly will not be the last. Last year when NOLA was impacted by Hurricane Ida, Master P’s foundation provided much-needed relief. Through times like these, New Orleans can always rely on the Team Hope Foundation.