Today (July 19), REVOLT officially unveils its “Content Futurism” Zine, an extensive research study created in collaboration with Comcast that looks into the future of content through the eyes of Black youth.

“We are thrilled to officially unveil our ‘Content Futurism’ Zine, where we explore the boundless possibilities that lie at the intersection of creativity and technology,” Head of Branded Content at REVOLT Andre Woolery said in a press release. “Through the pages of this collaborative project, we’ve opened a world where diverse voices, groundbreaking ideas, and cutting-edge technology converge to shape the media landscape of tomorrow. We’re excited to continue trailblazing uncharted territories in content creation and move towards a more inclusive and innovative future.”

The world has transformed tremendously for young people who are trying to figure themselves out. Because of the new social climate, they’ve had to rethink how to best navigate the journey to adulthood as well as the role mass media plays in shaping them. Despite all of the content that Black creators have produced to help get the world through intense times, they’re often overlooked as coachmen of today’s society. When REVOLT’s creative agency, #000000, and Comcast realized this, the two companies sat down with a select group of Black youth to get an understanding of how their developing interests shape the fate of content in today’s fast-growing media landscape, according to the release.

“We were meticulous about the methodology and varying approaches to research but equally prioritized time on the backend for art and genuine storytelling to take place by bringing in six multidisciplinary Black artists to bring the findings to life. It’s something that’s never been done before, and something we hope inspires others to reconsider the researcher/respondent relationship,” REVOLT’s Vice President of Insights Lynzie Riebling added. “Our aim is to empower readers with compelling data that broadens perspectives and give a platform to emerging Black artists, all while defying preconceived notions of what traditional ‘data reports’ entail. We’re living in the future at the intersection of art and science.”

“This study is a celebration of creativity and the inspiring artists and visionaries who are reimagining the future of content,” Aves Scott, creative director of #000000, continued. “It’s an exciting time for REVOLT as we continue to push the boundaries of storytelling in dynamic ways. I can’t wait to see how our findings will inspire content creators and industry leaders to embrace the future of media with renewed passion and purpose.”

“Content Futurism” Zine provides insights into these five major categories below to expose the role that young Black creators play in the evolution of culture:

Niche is the New Normal: From anime to gaming, Black youth are taking pride in embracing the unique interests and cultural nuances that shape their identity – we’ll explore the six fastest growing subcultures with Black youth.

Afrofuturpreneurism : In the face of an ever-increasing wealth gap, Black people are spearheading businesses and brands at unprecedented rates. As entrepreneurship becomes an increasingly bigger focal point, Black consumers are becoming more aware of their economic power and getting smart about how they use it IRL.

Generative Tech is Reshaping the Creator Economy : From Web3 to XR, breakthroughs in technology have introduced a new space within the creator economy – and new opportunities for Black creators to be innovative and monetize their work. This section explores what in tech is trending up and down with Black youth.

The Rise of Personalized Content: Algorithms have made it easy to deliver targeted content to the unique interests of each user. The more personalized content consumers are exposed to, the more content they look to consume. Black youth are using this to their advantage to create their own universes in the palm of their hands.

Beauty in the Mundane: Amidst the personalities, opinions and perceptions on social media, Black youth are placing a greater value on simplicity and authenticity. This section explores how that outlook is affecting the content they choose to consume.

This is a powerful collection of captivating artwork, insights, and multimedia projects that represents compelling proof in the power of diversity and creativity. You can view the full study here.