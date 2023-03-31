REVOLT has always been committed to Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Further proof is the media company’s creative agency #000000, which is the HTML coding for black, producing a Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs show called “Founding In Color.”

The three-part docuseries, which second season launched on Feb. 16, 2022, shines a light on 11 Black and brown startup founders as they get intimate about navigating their life and businesses in America with a focus on race, family, identity, mental health, the pandemic, and more. The show features Maisha Burt, Ofo Ezeugwu, Marcus Jimenez, Maryann Kilgallon, Dustin D. McMahon, Shontay Lundy, Folasade’ Ogunmokun, Lorel Scott, Brandon Winfield, Rodney Williams, and Chris Witherspoon.

Aize Asowate serves as the executive producer and co-creator of the show alongside Jeanette Pierce. “What a journey it’s been. Watching this series come to life has been the honor of my life. Taking a concept from the ideation stage to execution is never easy, but when you have the right people on your team, it makes the long nights worth it,” Asowate wrote in a statement on Instagram.” Our teams have been working tirelessly on this new season for almost a year. I’ve lost count of the nights and weekends that have gone into this series…but I would do it all over again if it meant being able to amplify the voices and stories of Black and brown founders.”

According to their website, #000000, strives to celebrate the power of Black creativity. “Our goal is to produce work that not only appeals to Black audiences but also disrupts established norms and motivates people to take action,” the site reads. “You can count on us for everything from thought-provoking docuseries to fully-immersive brand experiences rooted at the intersection of creative storytelling, strategic insights, and cultural nuance.”

Projects like “Content Futurism,” “The BLOCK,” “Sneakin’ In Druski,” “The Link Up,” and “BET On Black,” among others, were all produced by #000000.

You can watch season two of “Founding In Color” directly on Peacock and Black Experience on Xfinity. Take a look at the trailer below and learn more about the show here.