Photo: FG Trade via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.31.2023

REVOLT has always been committed to Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Further proof is the media company’s creative agency #000000, which is the HTML coding for black, producing a Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs show called “Founding In Color.”

The three-part docuseries, which second season launched on Feb. 16, 2022, shines a light on 11 Black and brown startup founders as they get intimate about navigating their life and businesses in America with a focus on race, family, identity, mental health, the pandemic, and more. The show features Maisha Burt, Ofo Ezeugwu, Marcus Jimenez, Maryann Kilgallon, Dustin D. McMahon, Shontay Lundy, Folasade’ Ogunmokun, Lorel Scott, Brandon Winfield, Rodney Williams, and Chris Witherspoon.

Aize Asowate serves as the executive producer and co-creator of the show alongside Jeanette Pierce. “What a journey it’s been. Watching this series come to life has been the honor of my life. Taking a concept from the ideation stage to execution is never easy, but when you have the right people on your team, it makes the long nights worth it,” Asowate wrote in a statement on Instagram.” Our teams have been working tirelessly on this new season for almost a year. I’ve lost count of the nights and weekends that have gone into this series…but I would do it all over again if it meant being able to amplify the voices and stories of Black and brown founders.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aize Asowata (@aizeasowata)

According to their website, #000000, strives to celebrate the power of Black creativity. “Our goal is to produce work that not only appeals to Black audiences but also disrupts established norms and motivates people to take action,” the site reads. “You can count on us for everything from thought-provoking docuseries to fully-immersive brand experiences rooted at the intersection of creative storytelling, strategic insights, and cultural nuance.”

Projects like “Content Futurism,” “The BLOCK,” “Sneakin’ In Druski,” “The Link Up,” and “BET On Black,” among others, were all produced by #000000.

You can watch season two of “Founding In Color” directly on Peacock and Black Experience on Xfinity. Take a look at the trailer below and learn more about the show here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Uber driver donates kidney to passenger after picking him up from dialysis appointment

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lebron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Uber driver donates kidney to passenger after picking him up from dialysis appointment

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lebron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More