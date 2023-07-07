What do you wish more people understood about the relationship between law and the entertainment world?

People should understand that law and entertainment are one and the same. Entertainment is a business. While there are agreements between companies and talent, company to company and more, there are also federal and state laws that govern how the entertainment world operates. It is important for people to have some understanding of how entertainment and law intersect because the images and music we consume impact our lives; we should know how these areas are regulated.

What has been your experience working as a Black woman in law?

My experience as a Black woman in the legal profession has been an interesting journey to independently navigate. From seasoned Black women attorneys shunning me because they considered me a threat to their own longevity, to white men threatening me for out-negotiating them, law has been a roller coaster journey and I am enjoying the ride. Overall, I am grateful for the opportunity to do work that I love and to educate others along the way.

When did you know it was time for you to chart your own path?

First, it was difficult for me to conform to the traditional standards of the role of an attorney and what an attorney looks like. I wear red lipstick, hoop earrings, change my hairstyle often and can switch from a tailored suit to a sweatsuit in an instant.

Second, I questioned the status quo of how deals were structured and always asked why provisions are drafted in a particular way. I also push for people who look like me to read the contracts and ask questions. Often, I was challenged on my thought process because my thoughts were considered “disruptive.” I knew that I was on to something and decided to navigate my career on my own terms.