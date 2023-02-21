Photo: Robin L Marshall/Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis is coming back to the courtroom this fall. According to Deadline, the 62-year-old court show arbitrator will work with billionaire Byron Allen on his new series “Mathis Court,” set to debut later this year. The news comes just days after Warner Bros. announced the “Judge Mathis” cancellation after 24 seasons.

“Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host,” Allen said of the judge.

Per the site, “Mathis Court” will join Allen Media Group’s seven other court series on the television network Justice Central, available in over 50 million U.S. homes.

“We are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent. Including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams,” Allen continued.

In 2018, “Judge Mathis” took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004. He currently stands as the longest-running Black male host on television.

The show was the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host, behind “Judge Judy,” which ran for 25 seasons.

“For years, I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis stated. “Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows – who are the best of the best,” he added.

Allen Media Group is currently pitching “Mathis Court” for broadcast, cable, and distribution platforms.

