Up-and-coming photographer Knowbody Shoots proves a camera can give you a look into parts of hip hop the average person may never see. Since beginning his career photographing Afropunk in 2019, he’s seen backstage mayhem involving Westside Gunn, screaming fans for J. Cole at Day N Vegas, and Kodak Black getting unusual mayoral support.

“[Kodak Black] had the mayor on stage saying, ‘Everybody, you like Kodak Black? There’s a parade inside my city, yeah!’ He was all happy and everything. I’ve never seen anything like the mayor coming out for a dude,” Knowbody Shoots tells REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” Knowbody Shoots discusses the difficulty with photographing the “Super Gremlin” star, watching Westside Gunn surprise fans with an on-stage wrestling match, and shooting J. Cole at Day N Vegas.

Who was the first major artist you photographed live?

It was EarthGang at Afropunk in 2019. At that festival, you looked around and saw the future of fashion, and EarthGang looked like two people straight out of the crowd.

How did you shoot them?

EarthGang was the first time I had to capture two people at once. To get the most dynamic picture, I would wait until they were about to cross paths because sometimes they spread out on the stage. One person went left, and one went right to engage everybody. One of them would come in front, and one of them would go behind. So, I would catch them both together facing different directions.

That was the same festival where Alicia Keys popped out, right?

Yep. So, Tierra Whack was blowing my mind performing. She was going in, and then suddenly, there was smoke and everything. And then Alicia Keys comes out smiling. I was thinking, “Yo, what is happening?” She came, and she played the piano. I got some photos and videos of that.