Truth be told, Griselda’s impact on the music industry cannot be doubted in the slightest. With that in mind, Westside Gunn‘s work ethic is similar to that of Curren$y and Gucci Mane when it comes to consistency and quality. Although it was 2005 when he released his first mixtape, it wasn’t until 2012 when Gunn dropped off the first installment of his reputable Hitler Wears Hermes series. Many would argue that the franchise played a huge part in bringing “real hip hop” back to the forefront.

In recent times, the Griselda co-founder‘s hand has been part of some of the most potent hip hop projects. He even put fans on notice that he plans to retire from rap soon, but based on his most recent announcement, he may have had a change of heart.

Johnny’s P Caddy is certified gold. Congrats to my brother @BennyBsf . Thank you @JColeNC . Good work @WESTSIDEGUNN !! ⭐️ — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 14, 2023

Yesterday (Apr. 17) was the third-year anniversary of Westside Gunn’s third LP, Pray For Paris, and he took the time to reflect in addition to announcing his & Then U Pray For Me album release. “Happy Bday to a masterpiece, this album changed my life forever!” he said. “I wanna thank the late great, my brother Virgil Abloh for everything he has done for me and continue to do for me, & Then U Pray For Me drops June 23, and yes this is Pray For Paris 2 releasing [Friday] during Fashion Week.”

Pray For Paris was deemed one of the hottest rap albums in 2020 on most of the end of the year polls and for good reason. It contained features from Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Joey Badass, Tyler, the Creator, Boldy James, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Wale, Joyce Wrice, Billie Essco, Keisha Plum, and Cartier Williams.

All in all, fans are in for one hell of a musical treat with this new Griselda motion picture on the way. Are you excited for the new LP?