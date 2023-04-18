Photo: Edward Berthelot/ Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Truth be told, Griselda’s impact on the music industry cannot be doubted in the slightest. With that in mind, Westside Gunn‘s work ethic is similar to that of Curren$y and Gucci Mane when it comes to consistency and quality. Although it was 2005 when he released his first mixtape, it wasn’t until 2012 when Gunn dropped off the first installment of his reputable Hitler Wears Hermes series. Many would argue that the franchise played a huge part in bringing “real hip hop” back to the forefront.

In recent times, the Griselda co-founder‘s hand has been part of some of the most potent hip hop projects. He even put fans on notice that he plans to retire from rap soon, but based on his most recent announcement, he may have had a change of heart.

Yesterday (Apr. 17) was the third-year anniversary of Westside Gunn’s third LP, Pray For Paris, and he took the time to reflect in addition to announcing his & Then U Pray For Me album release. “Happy Bday to a masterpiece, this album changed my life forever!” he said. “I wanna thank the late great, my brother Virgil Abloh for everything he has done for me and continue to do for me, & Then U Pray For Me drops June 23, and yes this is Pray For Paris 2 releasing [Friday] during Fashion Week.”

Pray For Paris was deemed one of the hottest rap albums in 2020 on most of the end of the year polls and for good reason. It contained features from Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Joey Badass, Tyler, the Creator, Boldy James, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Wale, Joyce Wrice, Billie Essco, Keisha Plum, and Cartier Williams.

All in all, fans are in for one hell of a musical treat with this new Griselda motion picture on the way. Are you excited for the new LP?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Rap
Westside Gunn
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More