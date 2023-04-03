Over the weekend, Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium was host to World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 39, an event that’s widely considered to be the biggest within the sport. On Sunday (April 2), Snoop Dogg appeared as a host before helping to initiate a match between WWE stars The Miz and Shane McMahon. After McMahon succumbed to an injury, Snoop surprised everyone by stepping into the ring in his place, delivering an impressive display of athleticism. The Long Beach talent eventually won against The Miz following a recreation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s signature wrestling move, the People’s Elbow.

Following his WrestleMania victory, Snoop spoke to reporter Cathy Kelley about what went down.

“I didn’t even know I was gonna be in that match until the match actually took place,” he said. “But that’s what I love about WrestleMania. It’s always so much that’s unpredictable. It’s always something to keep you on the edge of your seat, and, tonight, I was able to be a part of it from the inside, and not just on the outside.”

He continued, “It was a great feeling to be able to be a part of it, to do what I did, and to hold my belt up high at the end of the night! This is my city, this is my WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? It’s Hollywood.”

This certainly isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg took over WWE’s main event. In 2008, he acted as master of ceremonies during the Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania 24. He held a similar position during WrestleMania 32 in 2016, during which he was also inducted into the Celebrity Hall of Fame. Outside of WWE, Snoop wowed the crowd during All Elite Wrestling’s New Year’s Smash in 2021.

Check out Snoop‘s big moments and post-interview at WrestleMania 39 below.