Photo: Ronald Martinez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Over the weekend, Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium was host to World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 39, an event that’s widely considered to be the biggest within the sport. On Sunday (April 2), Snoop Dogg appeared as a host before helping to initiate a match between WWE stars The Miz and Shane McMahon. After McMahon succumbed to an injury, Snoop surprised everyone by stepping into the ring in his place, delivering an impressive display of athleticism. The Long Beach talent eventually won against The Miz following a recreation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s signature wrestling move, the People’s Elbow.

Following his WrestleMania victory, Snoop spoke to reporter Cathy Kelley about what went down.

“I didn’t even know I was gonna be in that match until the match actually took place,” he said. “But that’s what I love about WrestleMania. It’s always so much that’s unpredictable. It’s always something to keep you on the edge of your seat, and, tonight, I was able to be a part of it from the inside, and not just on the outside.”

He continued, “It was a great feeling to be able to be a part of it, to do what I did, and to hold my belt up high at the end of the night! This is my city, this is my WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? It’s Hollywood.”

This certainly isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg took over WWE’s main event. In 2008, he acted as master of ceremonies during the Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania 24. He held a similar position during WrestleMania 32 in 2016, during which he was also inducted into the Celebrity Hall of Fame. Outside of WWE, Snoop wowed the crowd during All Elite Wrestling’s New Year’s Smash in 2021.

Check out Snoop‘s big moments and post-interview at WrestleMania 39 below.

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Cardi B to headline HOT 97's 2023 Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figuers defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new "Honey Bun" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
