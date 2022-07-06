This past weekend, moviegoers headed into theaters to check out Minions: The Rise Of Gru, the sequel to 2015’s Minions. The film sees Steve Carell reprising his role as Despicable Me‘s Gru alongside a supporting cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Danny Trejo.

Accompanying Minions: The Rise Of Gru‘s release is an official soundtrack, which is comprised of 19 songs by the likes of BROCKHAMPTON, Diana Ross, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Jackson Wang, and RZA, the last of whom also provided his voice for the movie. One particular standout from the compilation comes from Tierra Whack, who represents on the melodic cut “Black Magic Woman”:

“Got a black magic woman, got a black magic woman, I’ve got a black magic woman, got me so blind, I can’t see that she’s a black magic woman, she’s trying to make a devil outta me, don’t turn your back on me, baby, don’t turn your back on me, baby, don’t turn your back on me, baby, stop messing ’round with your tricks, don’t turn your back on me, baby, you might pick up my magic sticks…”

“Black Magic Woman” was backed by well-decorated talent Jack Antonoff, who handled much of the aforementioned soundtrack’s production. In a recent interview with Billboard, Antonoff opened up about how his collaboration with Tierra Whack came together:

“I remember Tierra Whack coming down. We just started messing around with drum machines and samples and she’s doing this sort of percussive whisper thing, and we built this version of ‘Black Magic Woman’ that just happened in the room.”

Enjoy both “Black Magic Woman” and the entire Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack. In related news, Yeat also contributed to the film with the loose single “Rich Minion,” which you can also stream below.