By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2022

This Friday, moviegoers will head into theaters to enjoy Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which serves as the sequel to 2015’s Minions. Accompanying the animated film will be a soundtrack that contains songs from Diana Ross, Kali Uchis, BROCKHAMPTON, Thundercat, Yeat, RZA, Tierra Whack, Jackson Wang, and more.

Over the weekend, H.E.R. unveiled “Dance To The Music,” her contribution to the aforementioned compilation. As the title suggests, the Jack Antonoff-produced track sees the multi-talent getting the proverbial party started over some funky, upbeat vibes:

All we need is a drummer, for people who only need a beat, yeah, I’m gonna add a little guitar, to make it easy to move your feet, baby, we should add some bottom, so that the dancers just won’t hide, you might like to hear my organ, I said ‘Ride, Sally, ride,‘ yeah, if I could hear the horns blowin’, baby, let me hear you blew, listen to me, oh, we’ve got a message, they’re sayin’, listen to the voices…

Press play on “Dance To The Music” — and check out the full tracklisting for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack — below.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist:

  1. “Turn Up The Sunshine” by Diana Ross and Tame Impala
  2. “Shining Star” by Brittany Howard feat. Verdine White
  3. “Funkytown” by St. Vincent Lyrics
  4. “Hollywood Swinging” by BROCKHAMPTON
  5. “Desafinado” by Kali Uchis
  6. “Bang Bang” by Caroline Polachek
  7. “Fly Like An Eagle” by Thundercat
  8. “Goodbye To Love” by Phoebe Bridgers
  9. “Instant Karma!” by Bleachers
  10. “You’re No Good” by Weyes Blood
  11. “Vehicle” by Gary Clark Jr.
  12. “Dance To The Music” by H.E.R.
  13. “Black Magic Woman” by Tierra Whack
  14. “Cool” by Verdine White
  15. “Born To Be Alive” by Jackson Wang
  16. “Cecilia by The Minions”
  17. “Bang Bang” by G.E.M.
  18. “Kung Fu Suite” by RZA
  19. “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite” by Heitor Pereira
  20. “Rich Minion” by Yeat
Tags in this article:
Tags
H.E.R.
Singles

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More