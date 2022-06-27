This Friday, moviegoers will head into theaters to enjoy Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which serves as the sequel to 2015’s Minions. Accompanying the animated film will be a soundtrack that contains songs from Diana Ross, Kali Uchis, BROCKHAMPTON, Thundercat, Yeat, RZA, Tierra Whack, Jackson Wang, and more.

Over the weekend, H.E.R. unveiled “Dance To The Music,” her contribution to the aforementioned compilation. As the title suggests, the Jack Antonoff-produced track sees the multi-talent getting the proverbial party started over some funky, upbeat vibes:

“All we need is a drummer, for people who only need a beat, yeah, I’m gonna add a little guitar, to make it easy to move your feet, baby, we should add some bottom, so that the dancers just won’t hide, you might like to hear my organ, I said ‘Ride, Sally, ride,‘ yeah, if I could hear the horns blowin’, baby, let me hear you blew, listen to me, oh, we’ve got a message, they’re sayin’, listen to the voices…”

Press play on “Dance To The Music” — and check out the full tracklisting for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack — below.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist: