Back in February, Mary J. Blige unveiled her fourteenth studio LP Good Morning Gorgeous, which consists of 13 cuts (14 if you purchased from Target) and collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, Usher, and Ne-Yo. The project was led by the singles “Rent Money,” “Amazing,” and the album’s title track, an upbeat number that’s produced by H.E.R. and D’Mile and sees the R&B legend reaffirming her well-deserved peace in the midst of chaos:

“It’s so hard just holding on, ain’t even picking up my phone, it’s hard enough to be, hard enough to sleep, hard enough to be alone, I’m just tryna to move along, some times I do and then I don’t, you tell me what I’m doing wrong, tell myself that it ain’t healthy, second guessing, it don’t help me, I’m so tired of feeling empty, dry my eyes, it’s time to fight, it seems like I’m always against me, seems like this is never ending

And I refuse to let it end me…”

Today (Mar. 25), fans get to check out a remix of “Good Morning Gorgeous,” which takes on an even more soulful vibe that sees H.E.R. providing some vocal assistance. All-in-all, the reimagining of the track will certainly have fans trying to figure out which version is their favorite.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Mary J. Blige will team up with Pepsi and Live Nation for her inaugural Strength of a Women Festival and Summit in Atlanta, which (in addition to her headlining) will see a wealth of support from Ella Mai, Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Kiana Ledé, Rubi Rose, and more. As seen via social media, said event’s “purpose is to empower, educate and elevate” during Mother’s Day weekend.

Check out “Good Morning Gorgeous (Remix)” below, and — if you’re interested — check out more information on the Strength of a Woman Festival here.