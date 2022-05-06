Today (May 6), Wilson has officially partnered with Grammy-nominated rapper, Tierra Whack, to release a new video for the start of the WNBA season. The collaboration is timed to the official tip-off of the season and boasts appearances from Wilson Ad Staff Liz Cambage and Kysre Gondrezick, as well as star WNBA players such as Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Erica Wheeler, Amanda Zahui B and Sophie Cunningham that is sure to get fans and viewers hyped for the upcoming season. The Tierra Whack track used is “Stand Up,” which can be found on her Rap? EP released just afew months ago:

Oh, will the real people please stand up and all the fake sit down? Hold your head, hold your crown (Mm)/ Oh, will the real people please stand and all the fake sit down? Let me fix my crown

Speaking on the partnership, Tierra Whack says: “Basketball is one of my many passions, and it’s been great partnering with Wilson around the WNBA season. I am so excited to debut my music in this unique way to celebrate women in and around the game!”

Tierra Whack fans know this is not the first time she has showcased her support for the sports world. Prior to this, the Philly native created a track titled “76” in collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers franchise celebrating her hometown team as well as releasing an official music video during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The expanded regular season tipped off today with a forthcoming weekend of action showcasing all 12 teams. The league’s 26th regular season will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 14, followed by the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google, which as previously announced, will have a new format this season.

Be sure to press play on the Wilson x Tierra Whack collaboration visual down below.