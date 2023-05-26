Photo: Cover art for Kodak Black’s ‘Pistolz & Pearlz’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black is back with some new heat for fans to enjoy. Earlier today (May 26), he dropped off his fifth studio LP, Pistolz & Pearlz, complete with 21 songs and additional features from EST Gee, Wam SpinThaBin, GorditoFlo, Syko Bob, WizDaWizard, Loe Shimmy, and more. Heavyweight beatsmiths like Mike WiLL Made-It, Derek “Dyryk” Garcia, ATL Jacob, Oscar Zulu, Ayo B, and Pooh Beatz contribute to the album’s hard-hitting production.

In addition to his latest body of work, Kodak liberated a video for the standout track “Gunsmoke Town,” which sees him rapping about life post-fame and the realities of the streets.

“Put my life on the line, the seventh time for you n**gas, and these the same n**gas, I catch ’em out, yeah, I’ma kill ’em, it’s f**ked up out here, at first they cross and then play victim, your big homies ain’t right, Lil’ Wop lost his life to the system, I f**ked off, I lost three million, tryna satisfy these b**ches, I’ve been on this KTB business, gotta maximize these riches…”

Pistolz & Pearlz follows 2022’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a 19-track offering with appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. That project marked Kodak’s return to commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earning him a gold certification. In that same year, the Floridian star delivered Back For Everything, which contained the runaway hit “Super Gremlin” and the Lil Durk-assisted “Take You Back.”

Press play on Pistolz & Pearlz and the visual for “Gunsmoke Town” below. In related news, Kodak will soon unveil a self-written and directed short film titled The Don, a crime drama that he’ll star in alongside a cast that includes Next Friday actor Clifton Powell. You can check out the trailer for that as well.

