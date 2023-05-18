On Friday (May 19), fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will head into theaters to see the series’ 10th installment. In addition, an equally action-packed soundtrack will accompany the film, complete with 21 cuts and assists from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nardo Wick, Key Glock, Daddy Yankee, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and EST Gee.
Today (May 18) brings a video from the forthcoming compilation for “Angel Pt. 1,” a collaboration between NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS’ Jimin, JVCK, and Muni Long. Produced by Mark Nilan Jr. and Danny Majic, the track is centered around keeping your loved ones close, beginning with Kodak’s hard-hitting verse.
“I give it all up to ease your pain, yeah, I would do that all day, I stepped back from the game to keep you out of harm’s way, risk it all for the game, but it take more than one person, two people one ’til I feel the same when you hurtin’…”
The accompanying clip for “Angel Pt. 1” comes courtesy of Stripmall. Viewers can see scenes with the artists and high-end cars interspersed with footage from the aforementioned blockbuster, leading to appearances from Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Ludacris, and more. Press play on “Angel Pt. 1” and check out the full tracklisting for FAST X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) below.
FAST X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist:
- Kai Cenat – “The End of The Road Begins (Intro)”
- Lil Durk and EST Gee – “Spinnin'”
- Anti Da Menace and Luh Tyler – “Get It”
- Bailey Zimmerman, Dermot Kennedy, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Won’t Back Down“
- Jimin, JVKE, Kodak Black, Muni Long, and NLE Choppa – “Angel Pt. 1”
- G Herbo, 24kGoldn, and Kane Brown – “My City”
- Fridayy, Khi Infinite, and Lil Tjay – “Countin’ On You”
- Cootie, BiC Fizzle, and BigXthaPlug – “SupaFly”
- Peezy, BabyTron, and Babyface Ray – “Reaper”
- NLE Choppa and Nardo Wick – “Steppers”
- Kordhell and Key Glock – “9 In My Hand”
- $UICIDEBOY$ – “Datura”
- BIA – “Furious”
- J Balvin – “Toretto”
- Maria Becerra – “Te Cura”
- Justin Quiles, Dalex, and Santa Fe Klan – “Sigue La Fiesta”
- Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers – “Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix)”
- LUDMILLA, King Doudou, Duki, and Skrillex – “Vai Sentando”
- ANNA, Gemitaiz, and MadMan – “Bando (Remix)”
- YG, The Notorious B.I.G., Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lambo4oe, and Ty Dolla $ign – “Let’s Ride (Trailer Anthem)“
