Photo: Screenshots from “Angel Pt. 1” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

On Friday (May 19), fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will head into theaters to see the series’ 10th installment. In addition, an equally action-packed soundtrack will accompany the film, complete with 21 cuts and assists from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nardo Wick, Key Glock, Daddy Yankee, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and EST Gee.

Today (May 18) brings a video from the forthcoming compilation for “Angel Pt. 1,” a collaboration between NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS’ Jimin, JVCK, and Muni Long. Produced by Mark Nilan Jr. and Danny Majic, the track is centered around keeping your loved ones close, beginning with Kodak’s hard-hitting verse.

“I give it all up to ease your pain, yeah, I would do that all day, I stepped back from the game to keep you out of harm’s way, risk it all for the game, but it take more than one person, two people one ’til I feel the same when you hurtin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Angel Pt. 1” comes courtesy of Stripmall. Viewers can see scenes with the artists and high-end cars interspersed with footage from the aforementioned blockbuster, leading to appearances from Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Ludacris, and more. Press play on “Angel Pt. 1” and check out the full tracklisting for FAST X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) below.

FAST X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist:

  1. Kai Cenat – “The End of The Road Begins (Intro)”
  2. Lil Durk and EST Gee – “Spinnin'”
  3. Anti Da Menace and Luh Tyler – “Get It”
  4. Bailey Zimmerman, Dermot Kennedy, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Won’t Back Down
  5. Jimin, JVKE, Kodak Black, Muni Long, and NLE Choppa – “Angel Pt. 1”
  6. G Herbo, 24kGoldn, and Kane Brown – “My City”
  7. Fridayy, Khi Infinite, and Lil Tjay – “Countin’ On You”
  8. Cootie, BiC Fizzle, and BigXthaPlug – “SupaFly”
  9. Peezy, BabyTron, and Babyface Ray – “Reaper”
  10. NLE Choppa and Nardo Wick – “Steppers”
  11. Kordhell and Key Glock – “9 In My Hand”
  12. $UICIDEBOY$ – “Datura”
  13. BIA – “Furious”
  14. J Balvin – “Toretto”
  15. Maria Becerra – “Te Cura”
  16. Justin Quiles, Dalex, and Santa Fe Klan – “Sigue La Fiesta”
  17. Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers – “Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix)”
  18. LUDMILLA, King Doudou, Duki, and Skrillex – “Vai Sentando”
  19. ANNA, Gemitaiz, and MadMan – “Bando (Remix)”
  20. YG, The Notorious B.I.G., Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lambo4oe, and Ty Dolla $ign – “Let’s Ride (Trailer Anthem)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fat Trel considers Rick Ross to be the rap GOAT

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.18.2023

Timbaland shares plans for revolutionary AI startup: “I’m going to lead the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Dave East links with Katt Rockell for "Feel Like" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Tupac to receive street name in Oakland following unanimous city council vote

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa jet sets in "What Would I Do" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Metro Boomin announces official soundtrack for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Digga D recruits 2Rare for Jersey club remix of "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B stars in a new Beats ad and addresses the Twitter frenzy over her tattooed wig

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Nafe Smallz liberates "Nostalgic" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jimin
JVKE
Kodak Black
Muni Long
Music Videos
NLE Choppa
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fat Trel considers Rick Ross to be the rap GOAT

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.18.2023

Timbaland shares plans for revolutionary AI startup: “I’m going to lead the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Dave East links with Katt Rockell for "Feel Like" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Tupac to receive street name in Oakland following unanimous city council vote

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa jet sets in "What Would I Do" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Metro Boomin announces official soundtrack for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Digga D recruits 2Rare for Jersey club remix of "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B stars in a new Beats ad and addresses the Twitter frenzy over her tattooed wig

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Nafe Smallz liberates "Nostalgic" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
Social Justice

“Citi Bike Karen” placed on leave after screaming for help while trying to steal in viral clip

“Citi Bike Karen” may need a ride to the unemployment line soon.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023
View More