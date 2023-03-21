Reunited, and it feels so good. After 11 years since their last meetup, Ludacris recently took a flight from America to Ghana to link with Sarkodie, and from the looks of an online video, something musical is coming fans’ way. Last night (March 20), short clips and pictures of the pair together began swirling around on Twitter. In one of the soundless films, Ludacris and the 37-year-old Ghanaian rapper are both bobbing their heads as they listen to what appeared to be music coming from a speaker.

“Eleven years later. Thank God, we still here. Ludacris, ‘one of the world’s greatest,’” Sarkodie captioned his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheHighest➕ (@sarkodie)

Sarkodie hasn’t reached his prime yet

There is more to come from kabutey

Him and Ludacris last night 🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/JK7Pn040iq — Sage Kenny 🐺🦍 (@Donsarkcess) March 21, 2023

In 2012, Sarkodie hopped on the remix of Ludacris’ 2010 single “How Low” from his Battle of the Sexes album. The rapper shared the song with listeners in September of that year when Ludacris headlined Vodafone’s 020 Live Concert in Ghana.

At the time, he performed some new and old music before introducing the remixed single. The auditorium went wild when one of its citizens rapped on the beat. Afterward, Ludacris said on the mic, “Ghana, I love y’all, man. I love y’all from the bottom of my heart. This ain’t the last time I’ll be here. I’m coming back.” And although the Atlanta native has returned since, last night was his first musical meetup with Sarkodie in 11 years. Neither has yet to confirm what they were recently working on.

But, when Ludacris isn’t working on music, he’s going hard in other business ventures. The 45-year-old is also a record exec, actor, and producer behind the Netflix series “Karma’s World” with his 21-year-old daughter, Karma Bridges. The animated show premiered on the streaming platform in 2021 and has been going strong for four seasons. In a previous report, REVOLT shared that the father and daughter duo partnered to launch their Karma’s World© Satin Sleep Collection for little girls and tweens. “We immediately recognized how closely aligned Karma’s World is to Firstline’s values for Camryn’s BFF,” Joni A. Odum, owner of the manufacturer behind the hair accessories, shared. “What I love about this partnership is the opportunity to combine our expertise in developing elevated haircare accessories and tools with Karma’s lovable and confident personality.”