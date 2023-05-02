This Friday (May 5), IDK will unveil his new album, F65, which will consist of 22 tracks and additional features from Benny The Butcher, Saucy Santana, Fat Trel, Musiq Soulchild, Snoop Dogg, Rich The Kid, and more. On Monday (May 1), the Maryand emcee dropped off a single from the forthcoming effort titled “Salty,” a hard-hitting cut that he produced alongside BLWYRMND featuring Memphis star NLE Choppa. The short offering sees the artists casting off love interests with little regret.
“I told her I don’t really need her, where was you at when I was in the field? You played the bleachers, I f**ked on her friend, but we wasn’t involved, so I ain’t a cheater, by the sideline with my side b**ch, hope the jumbotron don’t see us, dodgin’ the… GLS, I’m rich, got me an eight-piece, so I ain’t got time for your PMS, ain’t got the time for no BNS, tell me your problems and see ’em out, I’m makin’ ’em salty, salty, salty…”
Upon its eventual arrival, F65 will follow 2022’s Simple., IDK’s joint effort with KAYTRANADA. That project came with eight genre-bending cuts and a couple of assists from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Prior to that, he liberated the critically acclaimed USEE4YOURSELF — and its deluxe upgrade — in 2021. Check out both “Salty” and the full tracklisting for F65 below.
F65 tracklist:
- “Cape Coast”
- “Pit Stop”
- “Thug Tear” feat. Fat Trel
- “Champs-Elysees”
- “Salty” feat. NLE Choppa
- “D.S.T.P”
- “Mr. Police”
- “Pinot Noir” feat. Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot
- “Paperchaser”
- “Elmina” feat. Tay Iwar
- “Georgetown”
- “Radioactive”
- “Know Interlude” feat. Musiq Soulchild
- “Tele Couleur”
- “Rabbit Stew”
- “850 (We On Top)” feat. Rich The Kid
- “Middle Passage” feat. Snoop Dogg
- “Still Your Man”
- “St. Nicholas & 118th”
- “Up The Score” feat. Benny The Butcher
- “Superwoman” feat. Musiq Soulchild
- “Freetown”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.