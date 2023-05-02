This Friday (May 5), IDK will unveil his new album, F65, which will consist of 22 tracks and additional features from Benny The Butcher, Saucy Santana, Fat Trel, Musiq Soulchild, Snoop Dogg, Rich The Kid, and more. On Monday (May 1), the Maryand emcee dropped off a single from the forthcoming effort titled “Salty,” a hard-hitting cut that he produced alongside BLWYRMND featuring Memphis star NLE Choppa. The short offering sees the artists casting off love interests with little regret.

“I told her I don’t really need her, where was you at when I was in the field? You played the bleachers, I f**ked on her friend, but we wasn’t involved, so I ain’t a cheater, by the sideline with my side b**ch, hope the jumbotron don’t see us, dodgin’ the… GLS, I’m rich, got me an eight-piece, so I ain’t got time for your PMS, ain’t got the time for no BNS, tell me your problems and see ’em out, I’m makin’ ’em salty, salty, salty…”

Upon its eventual arrival, F65 will follow 2022’s Simple., IDK’s joint effort with KAYTRANADA. That project came with eight genre-bending cuts and a couple of assists from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Prior to that, he liberated the critically acclaimed USEE4YOURSELF — and its deluxe upgrade — in 2021. Check out both “Salty” and the full tracklisting for F65 below.

F65 tracklist: