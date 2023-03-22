Photo: Screenshot from BlueBucksClan’s “Jumbotron S**t Poppin’ (Remix)”
By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

In October 2022, BlueBucksClan dropped off Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track LP boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “Suffer,” “What You Doin,” “Pretty Much,” and most recently, “Flyest Of My Generation.”

Yesterday (March 21), the duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — returned to switch it up with their latest drop, “Jumbotron S**t Poppin (Remix).” The track is by Drake and originally appeared on Her Loss, his joint project with 21 Savage that made landfall in November 2022. In the new clip, DJ handles the opening verse as behind the scenes footage of their recent performances flash across the screen:

“She was finna go to work, but she changed plans/ I’m already with some b**ches, they gon’ make friends, n**gas hate me, but when they see me, tryna shake hands/ All my b**tches know to never put no lace in, if I tell her to buss a move, she gon’ break dance/ Big a** house in the hills, it be hard to find it, if I tell this b**tch to pull up, she gon’ speed by it/ This b**ch ask if I smoke, b**ch I’m Bob Marley”

Prior to the aforementioned Clan Way 3 project, BlueBucksClan shared their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new music video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin (Remix)” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
BlueBucksClan
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More