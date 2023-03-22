In October 2022, BlueBucksClan dropped off Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track LP boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “Suffer,” “What You Doin,” “Pretty Much,” and most recently, “Flyest Of My Generation.”

Yesterday (March 21), the duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — returned to switch it up with their latest drop, “Jumbotron S**t Poppin (Remix).” The track is by Drake and originally appeared on Her Loss, his joint project with 21 Savage that made landfall in November 2022. In the new clip, DJ handles the opening verse as behind the scenes footage of their recent performances flash across the screen:

“She was finna go to work, but she changed plans/ I’m already with some b**ches, they gon’ make friends, n**gas hate me, but when they see me, tryna shake hands/ All my b**tches know to never put no lace in, if I tell her to buss a move, she gon’ break dance/ Big a** house in the hills, it be hard to find it, if I tell this b**tch to pull up, she gon’ speed by it/ This b**ch ask if I smoke, b**ch I’m Bob Marley”

Prior to the aforementioned Clan Way 3 project, BlueBucksClan shared their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new music video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin (Remix)” down below.