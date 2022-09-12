On Oct. 7, BlueBucksClan will officially unveil their Clan Way 3 mixtape, the third installment of the fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. Fans have already been able to enjoy singles like “FYM,” “I Guess,” and “Just Hit Me.” Over the weekend, the West Coast duo returned to drop off “Jeeezy WYA,” a brand new music video directed by Michael Vincent. On the track, the two trade bars back and forth as they try to navigate an action-packed night out together:

Jeeezy what you on? Yeah I’m at the Ritz, 911, I need your help, I’m all alone with six/ Yeah all these b**ches ready, ain’t gotta tell ’em s**t, alright get them b**ches phones, we ain’t taking pics/ This the one I want to grab. would you look at this? Went out with my b**ch and all her fam, we finna eat real quick/ Why the f**k you just saying something? Can’t believe this s**t but if you really got six h**s, I’m finna leave this b**ch/ Swear to God on my life I do

Earlier this year, BlueBucksClan returned with their See The Difference project. The concise EP consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. Prior to that was Clan Virus 2, which served as the duo’s seventh project in two years after a busy 2020.

Currently, Jeeezy and DJ are out on the road supporting OhGeesy on his “Geezy World Tour.” In additional news, megastar Drake recently co-signed BlueBucksClan by calling them “two goats” on his Instagram Story last month.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new music video for “Jeeezy WYA” down below.