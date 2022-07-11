Earlier this year, BlueBucksClan made a return with their first 2022 project, See The Difference. The concise EP consisted of four new songs and remained featureless to ensure the duo’s chemistry was front and center. Last month, they followed up with their recent single, “Just Hit Me,” which arrived paired with a visual directed by frequent collaborator LewisYouNasty.

Over the weekend, the two Los Angeles rappers, Jeeezy Obama and DJ, returned with a stylish new offering titled “FYM” that finds them flying across the country to hit the streets of New York City. On the song, BlueBucksClan shows off the icy flows they’re known for:

She say I only call late night, that’s when I’m ‘posed to call (‘Posed to call) can’t talk about no money with me, I got more than y’all (I got more than y’all)/ Think I’m finna pull these Christians out and get the Lord involved (Get the Lord involved) you see my bitch a ninety nine, that’s her overall (That’s her overall)

Lot of hundred dollars, looking like I hit the Powerball (Hundred dollars) why no fans ain’t coming to y’all show? They ain’t supporting y’all (For the fans)/ I heard y’all was in the club, but I didn’t notice y’all (I didn’t see you)/ I ain’t getting searched, told the homies, ‘Let me hold ’em all (Let me holds ’em all)

Prior to this, Clan Virus 2 was BlueBucksClan last body of work, which served as the duo’s seventh project in two years after a busy 2020. Aside from that, singles from them include the Lil Yachty-assisted “Last Minute” and the courtside-themed “Horace Grant.” In 2020, they released No Rules 2, Going Up, Clan Way, and the first Clan Virus.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new “FYM” music video down below.